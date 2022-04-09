How to watch Alexander Volkanovski vs. Chan Sung Jung at UFC 273 via live online stream

UFC 273 will return to action this weekend in Jacksonville from the VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena. The five-bout main card get started at 10 p.m. ET on Saturday, April 9 and will be highlighted by Alexander Volkanovski and Chan Sung Jung — “The Korean Zombie” — competing for the featherweight title.

Volkanovski is a heavy favorite as he looks to defend his title for the third time, while Jung is certainly a longshot as he gets a second chance at the title after losing to Jose Aldo in 2013. Volkanovski is getting -720 moneyline odds on DraftKings Sportsbook, while The Korean Zombie is at +500 to pull off a huge upset.

The full event will get started with the early prelims at 6:30 p.m. ET followed by the prelims at 8 p.m. The main card for UFC 273 will be live streamed on ESPN+ PPV, which will cost $69.99 for the full card. The link provides an option for simply buying the card or buying the Disney Plus bundle that includes Disney Plus, Hulu, and ESPN+.