What time is the Alexander Volkanovski vs. Chan Sung Jung fight at UFC 273?

UFC 273 kicks off with a five-fight card that is culminated by Alexander Volkanovski vs. Chan Sung Jung. The event will take place live from the VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena in Jacksonville to feature two title bouts to close out the main card.

Volkanovski is a heavy favorite to defend his featherweight title for the third time with -720 odds on DraftKings Sportsbook. He brings a 23-1 fighting record into the octagon with 20 wins in a row. Jung - The Korean Zombie - is a heavy underdog with +500 odds as he gets a second shot at the title after falling short against Jose Aldo in 2013.

The main card for the event is scheduled to get started at 10:00 p.m. ET and will be available for purchase through ESPN+ PPV. The card is headlined by Volkanovski vs. Jung.

The main card gets going at 10 p.m. ET, and Alexander Volkanovski vs. Korean Zombie is the fifth fight on the card. That official start time will depend on the length of the undercard and previous bouts on the card.