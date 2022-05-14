How to watch UFC Fight Night: Blachowicz vs. Rakic via live online stream

UFC Fight Night returns to the UFC APEX in Las Vegas, Nevada on Saturday, May 14th. The UFC Vegas 54 event will be five bouts on the preliminary card that will begin at 7:30 p.m. ET and will air on ESPN2 and ESPN+. The main card consists of six fights and they will start at 10 p.m. ET still on ESPN2 and ESPN+. The main event of the evening will feature #1 Jan Blachowicz taking on #3 Aleksandar Rakic.

Blachowicz enters this fight with a 28-9 career record. In his last outing, he dropped the lightweight belt to the current champion Glover Teixeira. It was Blachowicz’s second title defense and he lost by submission in the second round. Rakic is 14-2 and is riding a two-match win streak heading into this fight winning both by unanimous decision. Most recently, he took down Thiago Santos in March of 2021.

At DraftKings Sportsbook, Rakic is the favorite with -195 odds making Blachowicz the underdog installed at +165. When it comes to winning methods, the best odds lie with Rakic to win by KO/TKO/DQ at +180.

Also on the main card, #1 Katlyn Chookagian will battle with #9 Amanda Ribas in a women’s flyweight bout. Ribas typically fights at strawweight so will be fighting up a weight class for this match. Chookagian is the number one contender for Valentina Shevchenko’s flyweight title. She has a 17-4 record and has won three fights in a row, most recently taking down Jennifer Maia by unanimous decision in January of this year. Ribas is also coming off a win and has an 11-2 record. She took down Virna Jandiroba by unanimous decision in October of 2021.

Chookagian is the favorite with -180 odds which has Ribas as the underdog installed at +155. For winning method, Chookagian winning by decision has the best odds at +110.

UFC Fight Night: Blachowicz vs. Rakic will be available for live stream on ESPN2 and ESPN+. If you want to watch, you’ll need to purchase a subscription. If you purchase ESPN+ separately, it cost $5.99 per month or $59.99 per year. Or you can purchase it a part of the Disney+ bundle, which also features Hulu and ESPN+ for $13.99 per month.