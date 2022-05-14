What time the UFC Fight Night main card starts on Saturday, May 14

UFC Fight Night returns to the UFC APEX in Las Vegas, Nevada on Saturday, May 14th for UFC Vegas 54. There will be five bouts on the preliminary card that begin at 7:30 p.m. ET and will air on ESPN2 and ESPN+. The main card consists of six fights that will start at 10 p.m. ET still on ESPN2 and ESPN+. The main event of the evening will feature #1 Jan Blachowicz taking on #3 Aleksandar Rakic in a light heavyweight battle.

While there are no title fights on this card, it certainly will set up future opportunities. Blachowicz is the number one contender for Glover Teixeira’s light heavyweight belt. With a win, Rakic could easily throw his name in the hat to be next in line instead of Blachowicz.

Earlier on the main card, #1 Katlyn Chookagian will face off against #9 Amanda Ribas in a women’s flyweight match. Chookagian is the number one contender for Valentina Shevchenko’s women’s flyweight title. Ribas is fighting up a weight class as she typically competes as a strawweight. A win here could launch her up the rankings in either division.

UFC Fight Night will get underway at 7:30 p.m. ET with five fights on the preliminary card on ESPN+ and ESPN2. Once that wraps, the main card is scheduled to start at 10:00 p.m. ET. and will also air on ESPN2 and ESPN+. There are currently six fights scheduled for that part of the show.

The main card is currently scheduled to get started at 10:00 p.m. ET, and will take place live on ESPN+ and ESPN2. Even if it is delayed, that’s close enough to plan your evening accordingly. And if you only care about the main event between Blachowicz vs. Rakic, it’s estimated that will start just after midnight ET.