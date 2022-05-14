Full card for UFC Fight Night: Blachowicz vs. Rakic

UFC Fight Night returns to the UFC APEX in Las Vegas, Nevada on Saturday, May 14th. There will be five bouts on the preliminary card that will begin at 7:30 p.m. ET and will air on ESPN2 and ESPN+. The main card consists of six fights and they will start at 10 p.m. ET still on ESPN2 and ESPN+. The main event of the evening will feature #1 Jan Blachowicz taking on #3 Aleksandar Rakic.

Blachowicz enters this fight with a 28-9 career record. He dropped the lightweight belt to the current champion Glover Teixeira in his last outing. It was Blachowicz’s second title defense and he lost by submission in the second round. Rakic is 14-2 and is riding a two-match win streak heading into this fight winning both by unanimous decision. Most recently, he took down Thiago Santos in March of 2021. At DraftKings Sportsbook, Rakic is the favorite with -195 odds making Blachowicz the underdog installed at +165.

Also on the main card, #1 Katlyn Chookagian will battle with #9 Amanda Ribas in a women’s flyweight bout. Ribas typically fights at strawweight so will be fighting up a weight class for this match. Chookagian is the number one contender for Valentina Shevchenko’s flyweight title. She has a 17-4 record and has won three fights in a row, most recently taking down Jennifer Maia by unanimous decision in January of this year. Ribas is also coming off a win and has an 11-2 record. She took down Virna Jandiroba by unanimous decision in October of 2021. Chookagian is the favorite with -180 odds which has Ribas as the underdog installed at +155.

UFC Vegas 54: Blachowicz vs. Rakic main card, 10 p.m. ET, ESPN2/ESPN+

#1 Jan Blachowicz vs. #3 Aleksandar Rakic, light heavyweight #13 Ryan Spann vs. Ion Cutelaba; Light heavyweight

Davey Grant vs. Louis Smolka; Bantamweight

#1 Katlyn Chookagian vs. #9 Amanda Ribas; Women’s flyweight

Frank Camacho vs. Manuel Torres; Lightweight

Jake Hadley vs. Allan Nascimento; Flyweight

Preliminary card, 7:30 p.m. ET, ESPN2/ESPN+