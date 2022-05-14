Jan Blachowicz vs. Aleksandar Rakic: Fight time, live stream, how to watch UFC fight night via live stream

The main card for UFC Fight Night is set to get going this weekend from the UFC Apex in Las Vegas, Nevada on Saturday, May 14th at 10 p.m. ET. A six-bout main card is highlighted by a light heavyweight between #1 Jan Blachowicz and #3 Aleksander Rakic. UFC Fight Night will air on ESPN2 and ESPN+.

Blachowicz enters this fight with a 28-9 career record. In his last outing, he dropped the lightweight belt to the current champion Glover Teixeira. It was Blachowicz’s second title defense, and he lost by submission in the second round. Rakic is 14-2 and is riding a two-match win streak heading into this fight winning both by unanimous decision. Most recently, he took down Thiago Santos in March of 2021. At DraftKings Sportsbook, Rakic is the favorite with -195 odds making Blachowicz the underdog installed at +165.

How to watch Blachowicz vs. Rakic

Date: Saturday, May 14th

Fight time: Main card starts at 10 p.m. ET

Live stream: ESPN+ PPV

Blachowicz: +165

Rakic: -195

Blachowicz to win by KO/TKO/DQ: +450

Blachowicz to win by Submission: +1000

Blachowicz to win by Decision: +450

Draw: +5000

Rakic to win by KO/TKO/DQ: +180

Rakic to win by Submission: +1000

Rakic to win by Decision: +200

Splits: 50% of handle, 58% of bets on Blachowicz

This one is close on the moneyline, and the public doesn’t know which way to lean with the money being split down the middle. More people are betting on Blachowicz even though Rakic is the slight favorite. Blachowicz is the veteran fighter, but Rakic is coming in with the momentum and looking to make some noise. I like Rakic in this one.

