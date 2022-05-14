Ryan Spann vs. Ion Cutelaba: Fight time, live stream, how to watch UFC Vegas 54 fight via live stream

UFC Vegas 54 is set to get going this weekend from the UFC Apex in Las Vegas, NV on Saturday, May 14th at 10 p.m. ET. A six-bout main card will feature a main event between light heavyweights #1 Jan Blachowicz and #3 Aleksander Rakic. Before the main event, there will be another light heavyweight fight between #13 Ryan Spann and Ion Cutelaba.

Spann enters with a 19-7 record but is 1-2 over his last three fights. Most recently, he lost by first-round submission to Anthony Smith in September 2021. His last win came in Mach of 2021 when he knocked out Misha Cirkunov in the first round. Cutelaba is 16-6-1 and also enters on a string of bad luck. He most recently won against Devin Clark by unanimous decision in September of last year. Ahead of that fight, Cutelaba had lost two fights and had another one ruled a draw. Cutelaba is the favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook with -210 odds which makes Spann the underdog installed at +175.

How to watch Spann vs. Cutelaba

Date: Saturday, May 14th

Fight time: Main card starts at 10 p.m. ET

Live stream: ESPN+

Spann: +175

Cutelaba: -210

Spann to win by KO/TKO/DQ: +475

Spann to win by Submission: +750

Spann to win by Decision: +600

Draw: +5000

Cutelaba to win by KO/TKO/DQ: -135

Cutelaba to win by Submission: +850

Cutelaba to win by Decision: +750

Splits: 82% of handle, 71% of bets on Cutelaba

Cutelaba is well known for attempting to psych out his opponents at weigh-ins. From random shouts to a sudden charge getting in their face, Cutelaba looks for the upper hand from the jump. He brings this tenacity with him to the ring, which has resulted in an aggressive fighting style that sometimes gets the better of him. Cutelaba should build more momentum with a win here.

