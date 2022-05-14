Davey Grant vs. Louis Smolka: Fight time, live stream, how to watch UFC Vegas 54 fight via live stream

UFC Vegas 54 is set to get going this weekend from the UFC Apex in Las Vegas, NV on Saturday, May 14th at 10 p.m. ET. A six-bout main card will feature a main event between light heavyweights #1 Jan Blachowicz and #3 Aleksander Rakic. Earlier on the card, Davey Grant will take on Louis Smolka in a bantamweight bout.

Grant enters with a 13-6 record but has dropped two fights in a row. He lost to Marlon Vera by unanimous decision in June of 2021 and followed that up with a split decision loss to Adrian Yanez in November of 2021. Smolka has a 17-9 record and is coming off a loss. In December of 2021, after a year away from the octagon, he returned to fight Jose Quinonez but was knocked out in the second round. Grant is the favorite with -300 odds at DraftKings Sportsbook. This makes Smolka the underdog installed at +235.

How to watch Grant vs. Smolka

Date: Saturday, May 14

Fight time: Main card starts at 10 p.m. ET

Live stream: ESPN+ PPV

Grant: -300

Smolka: +235

Grant to win by KO/TKO/DQ: -105

Grant to win by Submission: +650

Grant to win by Decision: +350

Draw: +5000

Smolka to win by KO/TKO/DQ: +900

Smolka to win by Submission: +650

Smolka to win by Decision: +700

Splits: 90% of handle, 75% of bets on Grant

Grant is the apple of the public’s eye in this fight. The public doesn’t seem to mind about his two-match losing streak. Smolka hasn’t instilled much confidence with a lengthy absence from fighting and an abrupt ending to his return. Grant has seen his knockout numbers uptick in his recent fights, and if you combine that with his submission specialties, you can see why he is favored here.

