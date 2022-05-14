 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Katlyn Chookagian vs. Amanda Ribas: Fight time, live stream, how to watch UFC Vegas 54 fight via live stream

Chookagian and Ribas fight at women’s flyweight bout on the main card of UFC Vegas 54. We go over the fight time, how to watch, and current odds and betting splits.

By TeddyRicketson
/ new
Katlyn Chookagian punches Jennifer Maia of Brazil in their lightweight fight during the UFC Fight Night event at UFC APEX on January 15, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada. Photo by Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images

UFC Fight Night is set to get going this weekend from the UFC Apex in Las Vegas, NV on Saturday, May 14th at 10 p.m. ET. A six-bout main card will feature a main event between light heavyweights #1 Jan Blachowicz and #3 Aleksander Rakic. Earlier on the card, there will be a women’s flyweight match between #1 Katlyn Chookagian and #9 Amanda Ribas.

Chookagian is the number one contender for Valentina Shevchenko’s flyweight title. She has a 17-4 record and has won three fights in a row, most recently taking down Jennifer Maia by unanimous decision in January of this year. Ribas typically fights at strawweight so she will be fighting up a weight class for this match. Ribas is also coming off a win and has an 11-2 record. She took down Virna Jandiroba by unanimous decision in October of 2021. At DraftKings Sportsbook, Chookagian is the favorite with -180 odds which has Ribas as the underdog installed at +155.

How to watch Chookagian vs. Ribas

Date: Saturday, May 14
Fight time: Main card starts at 10 p.m. ET
Live stream: ESPN+ PPV

DraftKings Sportsbook Odds/Predictions

Chookagian: -180
Ribas: +155

Chookagian to win by KO/TKO/DQ: +450
Chookagian to win by Submission: +1000
Chookagian to win by Decision: +110
Draw: +5000
Ribas to win by KO/TKO/DQ: +1100
Ribas to win by Submission: +750
Ribas to win by Decision: +275

Splits: 54% of handle, 54% of bets on Chookagian

It is impressive for Ribas that Chookagian isn’t a larger favorite since she is fighting a weight class above the one that she is used to. Chookagian’s last 10 victories have come by some form of a decision. She has looked better in the ring but hasn’t shown that put away power or plus-submission ability. Even so, Chookagian is seeing the narrow edge from the public. If you think she is going to come away with the victory (like I do), then it may be beneficial to hop on her odds to win by decision as well.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL/IN/MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/NH), 888-789-7777/visit ccpg.org/chat (CT), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 1-877-770-STOP (7867) (LA), 877-8-HOPENY/text HOPENY (467369) (NY), visit OPGR.org (OR), call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN), or 1-888-532-3500 (VA).21+ (18+ NH/WY). Physically present in AZ/CO/CT/IL/IN/IA/LA/MI/NH/NJ/NY/OR/PA/TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions.

More From DraftKings Nation