 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Frank Camacho vs. Manuel Torres: Fight time, live stream, how to watch UFC Vegas 54 fight via live stream

Camacho and Torres fight at lightweight on the main card of UFC Fight Night. We go over the fight time, how to watch, and current odds and betting splits.

By TeddyRicketson
/ new
Frank Camacho punches Justin Jaynes in their lightweight bout during the UFC Fight Night event at UFC APEX on June 20, 2020 in Las Vegas, Nevada. Photo by Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC

UFC Fight Night is set to get going this weekend from the UFC Apex in Las Vegas, Nevada on Saturday, May 14th at 10 p.m. ET. A six-bout main card will feature a main event between light heavyweights #1 Jan Blachowicz and #3 Aleksander Rakic. Earlier in the night, there will be a lightweight match between Frank Camacho and Manuel Torres.

Camacho enters with a 22-9 record and is the veteran in this fight. He has lost four of his last five fights and is coming off a loss and nearly a two-year break from the octagon. He last fought in June of 2020 and was knocked out in the first round by Justin Jaynes. Torres is 12-2 and is making his UFC debut. He last fought as part of Dana White’s Contender Series in October of 2021. Torres secured the first-round knockout against Kolton Englund. At DraftKings Sportsbook,

How to watch Camacho vs. Torres

Date: Saturday, May 14th
Fight time: Main card starts at 10 p.m. ET
Live stream: ESPN+ PPV

DraftKings Sportsbook Odds/Predictions

Camacho: +110
Torres: -130

Camacho to win by KO/TKO/DQ: +240
Camacho to win by Submission: +1000
Camacho to win by Decision: +425
Draw: +5000
Torres to win by KO/TKO/DQ: +200
Torres to win by Submission: +425
Torres to win by Decision: +475

Splits: 56% of handle, 68% of bets on Torres

Torres impressed enough in his match on the Dana White Contender Series to earn this shot at a UFC event. Camacho isn’t going to be a pushover by any means, but the expectations are high for Torres. Camacho has been away for nearly two years and had a losing streak the last time we saw him. If there is any rust here, Torres’ path to a win would just get that much clearer.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL/IN/MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/NH), 888-789-7777/visit ccpg.org/chat (CT), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 1-877-770-STOP (7867) (LA), 877-8-HOPENY/text HOPENY (467369) (NY), visit OPGR.org (OR), call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN), or 1-888-532-3500 (VA).21+ (18+ NH/WY). Physically present in AZ/CO/CT/IL/IN/IA/LA/MI/NH/NJ/NY/OR/PA/TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions.

More From DraftKings Nation