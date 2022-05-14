UFC Fight Night is set to get going this weekend from the UFC Apex in Las Vegas, Nevada on Saturday, May 14th at 10 p.m. ET. A six-bout main card will feature a main event between light heavyweights #1 Jan Blachowicz and #3 Aleksander Rakic. Earlier in the night, there will be a lightweight match between Frank Camacho and Manuel Torres.

Camacho enters with a 22-9 record and is the veteran in this fight. He has lost four of his last five fights and is coming off a loss and nearly a two-year break from the octagon. He last fought in June of 2020 and was knocked out in the first round by Justin Jaynes. Torres is 12-2 and is making his UFC debut. He last fought as part of Dana White’s Contender Series in October of 2021. Torres secured the first-round knockout against Kolton Englund. At DraftKings Sportsbook,

How to watch Camacho vs. Torres

Date: Saturday, May 14th

Fight time: Main card starts at 10 p.m. ET

Live stream: ESPN+ PPV

Camacho: +110

Torres: -130

Camacho to win by KO/TKO/DQ: +240

Camacho to win by Submission: +1000

Camacho to win by Decision: +425

Draw: +5000

Torres to win by KO/TKO/DQ: +200

Torres to win by Submission: +425

Torres to win by Decision: +475

Splits: 56% of handle, 68% of bets on Torres

Torres impressed enough in his match on the Dana White Contender Series to earn this shot at a UFC event. Camacho isn’t going to be a pushover by any means, but the expectations are high for Torres. Camacho has been away for nearly two years and had a losing streak the last time we saw him. If there is any rust here, Torres’ path to a win would just get that much clearer.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL/IN/MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/NH), 888-789-7777/visit ccpg.org/chat (CT), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 1-877-770-STOP (7867) (LA), 877-8-HOPENY/text HOPENY (467369) (NY), visit OPGR.org (OR), call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN), or 1-888-532-3500 (VA).21+ (18+ NH/WY). Physically present in AZ/CO/CT/IL/IN/IA/LA/MI/NH/NJ/NY/OR/PA/TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions.