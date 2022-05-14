This weekend, UFC Fight Night is set to get going from the UFC Apex in Las Vegas, Nevada on Saturday, May 14th at 10 p.m. ET. A six-bout main card will feature a main event between light heavyweights #1 Jan Blachowicz and #3 Aleksander Rakic. Kicking off the main card will be a flyweight fight between Jake Hadley and Allan Nascimento.

Hadley is undefeated in his professional MMA career with an 8-0 record. This will be his first match in the UFC. He last fought in October of 2021 as part of Dana White’s Contender Series where he picked up the second-round submission victory over Mitch Raposo. Nascimento has an 18-6 record and is fighting in the UFC for the second time. He took on Tagir Ulanbekov at UFC 267 but lost by split decision. 14 of his 18 wins have come via submission. At DraftKings Sportsbook, Hadley is the favorite with -220 odds. This makes Nascimento the underdog installed at +180.

How to watch Hadley vs. Nascimento

Date: Saturday, May 14th

Fight time: Main card starts at 10 p.m. ET

Live stream: ESPN+ PPV

Hadley: -220

Nascimento: +180

Hadley to win by KO/TKO/DQ: +500

Hadley to win by Submission: +450

Hadley to win by Decision: +110

Draw: +5000

Nascimento to win by KO/TKO/DQ: +1200

Nascimento to win by Submission: +450

Nascimento to win by Decision: +500

Splits: 79% of handle, 71% of bets on Hadley

14 of Nascimento’s 18 victories have come by submission, including his last two. Hadley hasn’t been defeated before, but we also don’t know what to expect from him in his first big fight. Hadley is a decent favorite in this one having good odds. Don’t automatically count out Nascimento getting off his string of bad luck, but the unpredictable edge goes to Hadley here.

