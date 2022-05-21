How to watch UFC Fight Night: Holly Holm vs. Ketlen Vieria via live online stream

UFC Fight Night returns on Saturday, May 21st from the UFC APEX in Las Vegas, Nevada. The prelims will start at 4:00 p.m. ET on ESPN+ with the main card following at 7 p.m. ET also on ESPN+. While there aren’t any titles on the line, the night will be headlined by a women’s bantamweight match between #2 Holly Holm and #5 Ketlen Vieira.

Holm will be making her long-awaited return to the octagon as she hasn’t fought since October 2020. She lost her title shot against Amanda Nunes in July 2019 but followed it up with wins over Raquel Pennington and Irene Aldana. Vieira enters with a 12-2 record and is coming off a win in her last fight. She defeated Miesha Tate in November of 2021 by unanimous decision. At DraftKings Sportsbook, Holm is the favorite in her return with -250 odds making Vieira the underdog installed at +200.

UFC Fight Night: Holly Holm vs. Ketlen Vieria will be available for live stream on ESPN+. If you want to watch, you’ll need to purchase a subscription. If you purchase ESPN+ separately, it cost $5.99 per month or $59.99 per year. Or you can purchase it as part of the Disney+ bundle, which also features Hulu and ESPN+ for $13.99 per month.