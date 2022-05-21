What time the UFC Fight Night main card starts on Saturday, May 21

UFC Fight Night is headed to Las Vegas to the UFC Apex on Saturday, May 21st with 11 bouts scheduled to take place. The final fight of the night will feature Holly Holm against Ketlen Vieira in a women’s bantamweight bout.

Holm will enter with a 14-5 professional fighting record and is a -250 favorite on DraftKings Sportsbook, while Vieira is a +200 underdog with a 12-2 record. This will be Holm’s first fight since October 2020. Prior to the main event, Santiago Ponzinibbio will fight Michel Pereira in a welterweight bout, and oddsmakers suggest it could go either way with Pereira as a -135 favorite.

Elsewhere on the main card, Chidi Njokuani and Dusko Todorovic will fight in a middleweight bout, and Eryk Anders will square off against Jun Yong Park in another middleweight fight. Polyana Viana and Tabatha Ricci will meet up in a women’s strawweight bout.

UFC Fight Night will get underway at 4:00 p.m. ET with six fights on the regular preliminary card which will air on ESPN and ESPN+.

The main card is currently scheduled to get started at 7:00 p.m. ET, and will take place live on ESPN+ PPV. Even if it is delayed, that’s close enough to plan your evening accordingly. And if you only care about the main event between Holm vs. Vieira, it’s estimated that will start just after 10:15 p.m. ET.