Full card for UFC Fight Night: Holly Holm vs. Ketlen Vieira

UFC Fight Night will be back this weekend from the UFC Apex in Las Vegas on Saturday night. The headliner will feature Holly Holm and Ketlen Vieira in a women’s bantamweight fight to close out the main event.

The preliminary card starts at 4:00 p.m. ET on ESPN+. The main card is next up at 7:00 p.m. ET on ESPN+. The big show gets started at 10:15 p.m. ET on ESPN+ PPV.

Holm has a 14-5 fighting record and is a -250 betting favorite on DraftKings Sportsbook and will fight for the first time since October 2020 when she defeated Irene Aldana. Meanwhile, Vieira has a 12-2 record going into this fight as a +200 underdog. In her most recent fight, she defeated Miesha Tate via unanimous decision last November.

UFC Vegas 55: Holly Holm vs. Ketlen Vieria main card, 10:15 p.m. ET, ESPN+

Main event: #2 Holly Holm vs. #5 Ketlen Vieira; Women’s Bantamweight

#2 Holly Holm vs. #5 Ketlen Vieira; Women’s Bantamweight #14 Santiago Ponzinibbio vs. Michel Pereira; Welterweight

Chidi Njokuani vs. Dusko Todorovic; Middleweight

Jailton Almeida vs. Parker Porter; Heavyweight

Eryk Anders vs. Park Jun-yong; Middleweight

Polyana Viana vs. Tabatha Ricci; Women’s Strawweight

Preliminary card, 4:00p.m. ET, ESPN+