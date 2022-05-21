Holly Holm vs. Ketlen Vieira: Fight time, live stream, how to watch UFC Vegas 55 fight via live stream

The main card for UFC Vegas 55 is set to get going this weekend from the UFC Apex in Las Vegas, NV on Saturday, May 21 at 7:00 p.m. ET. A five-bout main card is highlighted by a bantamweight fight between #2 Holly Holm and #5 Ketlen Vieira.

Holm returns to the octagon after being away for a year and a half. She enters with a 14-5 record and is looking for one more title push. In her last fight, Holm took down Irene Aldana by unanimous decision. Sportsbooks aren’t expecting her to have much rust to shake off as she is the -220 favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook.

Vieira enters with a 12-2 record, with both of her losses coming since December of 2019. She does head into this one coming off a victory against Meisha Tate. Vieira picked up the unanimous decision win, and her last three fights have gone the distance. She is the +180 underdog in this bout.

How to watch Holly Holm vs. Ketlen Vieira

Date: Saturday, May 21

Fight time: Main card starts at 7:00 p.m. ET

Live stream: ESPN+ PPV

Holm: -220

Vieira: +180

Holm to win by KO/TKO/DQ: +350

Holm to win by Submission: +2500

Holm to win by Decision: -120

Draw: +5000

Vieira to win by KO/TKO/DQ: +1200

Vieira to win by Submission: +800

Vieira to win by Decision: +400

Splits: 76% of handle, 82% of bets on Holm

The public is heavily siding with Holm on her return. The biggest victory of her career came when she took down Ronda Rousey in November of 2015, and fans may be focusing on that. She is 40-years-old now and hasn’t fought in over 18 months. This one is closer than the splits suggest, but Holm still should pick up the win.

