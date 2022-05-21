Santiago Ponzinibbio vs. Michel Pereira: Fight time, live stream, how to watch UFC Vegas 55 fight via live stream

UFC Vegas 55 is set to get going this weekend from the UFC Apex in Las Vegas, NV on Saturday, May 21 at 7:00 p.m. ET. There is a five-bout main card highlighted by a welterweight fight between Santiago Ponzinibbio and Michel Pereira.

In this battle of welterweights Pereira (27-11-2) enters with some momentum having won his four previous fights. Ponzinibbio (28-5) is a tough-luck story of a guy on the verge of championship contention after winning seven straight over a three-year span from December 2015 to November 2018. But injuries kept the 35-year-old Argentinian on the shelf for all of 2019 and 2020. Ponzinibbio has lost two of three since his return.

How to watch Santiago Ponzinibbio vs. Michel Pereira

Date: Saturday, May 21

Fight time: Main card starts at 7:00 p.m. ET

Live stream: ESPN+ PPV

Ponzinibbio: +115

Pereira: +135

Ponzinibbio to win by KO/TKO/DQ: +400

Ponzinibbio to win by Submission: +1600

Ponzinibbio to win by Decision: +225

Draw: +5000

Pereira to win by KO/TKO/DQ: +350

Pereira to win by Submission: +1000

Pereira to win by Decision: +200

Splits: 79% of handle, 66% of bets on Pereira

This should be a great fight between strikers. Pereira can do damage with his kicks and will try to keep Ponzinibbio from getting inside of range where he can land punches. The winner of this fight is likely to get into the top 15. Right now I think Ponzinibbio can turn this fight into a brawl and get a close decision.

