Chidi Njokuani vs. Dusko Todorovic: Fight time, live stream, how to watch UFC Vegas 55 fight via live stream

UFC Vegas 55 is set to get going this weekend from the UFC Apex in Las Vegas, NV on Saturday, May 21 at 7:00 p.m. ET. There is a five-bout main card highlighted by a middleweight fight between Chidi Njokuani and Dusko Todorovic.

Njokuani (21-7) will be entering the octagon for the second time since winning a contract on Dana White’s Contender Series. Todorovic (11-2) also won a contract through the Contender Series, but he has lost two of his last three in the octagon.

How to watch Chidi Njokuani vs. Dusko Todorovic

Date: Saturday, May 21

Fight time: Main card starts at 7:00 p.m. ET

Live stream: ESPN+

Njokuani: -235

Todorovic: +190

Njokuani to win by KO/TKO/DQ: +110

Njokuani to win by Submission: +1100

Njokuani to win by Decision: +350

Draw: +5000

Todorovic to win by KO/TKO/DQ: +600

Todorovic to win by Submission: +900

Todorovic to win by Decision: +450

Splits: 96% of handle, 79% of bets on Njokuani

This should be a tremendous action fight that is unlikely to go the distance. It’s not a surprise that Njokuani is a massive favorite after he completely demolished Marc-Andre Barriault in 15 seconds.

Barriault got absolutely smashed by Njokuani in 15 seconds #UFCVegas47 pic.twitter.com/ulvpZ67DOn — MMA mania (@mmamania) February 5, 2022

Todorovic is there to be hit and he’s going to have to land something against Njokuani early to get his respect. Njokuani will go forward and look for the quick finish.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL/IN/MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/NH), 888-789-7777/visit ccpg.org/chat (CT), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 1-877-770-STOP (7867) (LA), 877-8-HOPENY/text HOPENY (467369) (NY), visit OPGR.org (OR), call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN), or 1-888-532-3500 (VA).21+ (18+ NH/WY). Physically present in AZ/CO/CT/IL/IN/IA/LA/MI/NH/NJ/NY/OR/PA/TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions.