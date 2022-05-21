 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Chidi Njokuani vs. Dusko Todorovic: Fight time, live stream, how to watch UFC Vegas 55 fight via live stream

Njokuani and Todorovic fight at middleweight on the main card of UFC Vegas 55. We go over the fight time, how to watch, and current odds and betting splits.

UFC Vegas 55 is set to get going this weekend from the UFC Apex in Las Vegas, NV on Saturday, May 21 at 7:00 p.m. ET. There is a five-bout main card highlighted by a middleweight fight between Chidi Njokuani and Dusko Todorovic.

Njokuani (21-7) will be entering the octagon for the second time since winning a contract on Dana White’s Contender Series. Todorovic (11-2) also won a contract through the Contender Series, but he has lost two of his last three in the octagon.

How to watch Chidi Njokuani vs. Dusko Todorovic

Date: Saturday, May 21
Fight time: Main card starts at 7:00 p.m. ET
Live stream: ESPN+

DraftKings Sportsbook Odds/Predictions

Njokuani: -235
Todorovic: +190

Njokuani to win by KO/TKO/DQ: +110
Njokuani to win by Submission: +1100
Njokuani to win by Decision: +350
Draw: +5000
Todorovic to win by KO/TKO/DQ: +600
Todorovic to win by Submission: +900
Todorovic to win by Decision: +450

Splits: 96% of handle, 79% of bets on Njokuani

This should be a tremendous action fight that is unlikely to go the distance. It’s not a surprise that Njokuani is a massive favorite after he completely demolished Marc-Andre Barriault in 15 seconds.

Todorovic is there to be hit and he’s going to have to land something against Njokuani early to get his respect. Njokuani will go forward and look for the quick finish.

