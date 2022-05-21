Polyana Viana vs. Tabatha Ricci: Fight time, live stream, how to watch UFC Vegas 55 fight via live stream

UFC Vegas 55 is set to get going this weekend from the UFC Apex in Las Vegas, NV on Saturday, May 21. The main even features a top-five matchup in the women’s bantamweight division between former bantamweight champion Holly Holm and rising contender Ketlen Viera. The five-match main card starts at 7 p.m. ET and will be broadcast on ESPN+.

In the women’s strawweight division Tabatha Ricci (6-1) will try to build on her most recent victory over Maria Oliveira back in October. She will take on veteran Polyana Viana (12-4), who has won two straight to bounce back from a three-fight slump. This match is expected to kick off the main card.

How to watch Polyana Viana vs. Tabatha Ricci

Date: Saturday, May 21

Fight time: Main card starts at 7:00 p.m. ET

Live stream: ESPN+ PPV

Viana: +115

Ricci: -135

Viana to win by KO/TKO/DQ: +900

Viana to win by Submission:+400

Viana to win by Decision: +275

Draw: +5000

Ricci to win by KO/TKO/DQ: +700

Ricci to win by Submission: +350

Ricci to win by Decision: +180

Splits: 68% of handle, 59% of bets on Ricci

Ricci is an interesting fighter. She was asked to fight above her weight class in her UFC debut and got knocked out by Manon Fiorot at Fight Night: Rozenstruik vs. Sakai. But she showed some solid skills against Oliveira back at her normal weight. Viana will provide a much stiffer challenge, both physically and with Viana’s experience in the octagon. Ricci is a fun, aggressive fighter to watch. She got straight ahead and a win here could jump start her UFC run. Viana, however, is a submission fighter and will jump on any mistakes Ricci makes. In a close fight I think Viana can get Ricci to tap.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL/IN/MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/NH), 888-789-7777/visit ccpg.org/chat (CT), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 1-877-770-STOP (7867) (LA), 877-8-HOPENY/text HOPENY (467369) (NY), visit OPGR.org (OR), call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN), or 1-888-532-3500 (VA).21+ (18+ NH/WY). Physically present in AZ/CO/CT/IL/IN/IA/LA/MI/NH/NJ/NY/OR/PA/TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions.