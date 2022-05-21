Eryk Anders vs. Jun Yong Park: Fight time, live stream, how to watch UFC Vegas 55 fight via live stream

UFC Vegas 55 is set to get going this weekend from the UFC Apex in Las Vegas, NV on Saturday, May 21. The main even features a top-five matchup in the women’s bantamweight division between former bantamweight champion Holly Holm and rising contender Ketlen Viera. The five-match main card starts at 7 p.m. ET and will be broadcast on ESPN+.

One of the main card bouts will feature middleweights Eryk Anders, a college football player, against South Korean Jun Yong Park (13-5). Both fighter enter this match coming off of losses, but Park is 8-2 in his last ten fights while Anders is 4-5-1.

How to watch Eryk Anders vs. Jun Yong Park

Date: Saturday, May 21

Fight time: Main card starts at 7:00 p.m. ET

Live stream: ESPN+ PPV

Anders: +160

Park: -205

Anders to win by KO/TKO/DQ: +500

Anders to win by Submission: +2200

Anders to win by Decision: +330

Draw: +5000

Park to win by KO/TKO/DQ: +350

Park to win by Submission: +800

Park to win by Decision: +120

Splits: 62% of handle, 54% of bets on Park

Anders has a great ground game and one that should give Park trouble, but the former University of Alabama linebacker has major endurance issues and tends to gas out early. Park wants to keep the fight standing and he’ll try to box from distance and use his range and footwork to keep Anders from advancing. If I had confidence in Anders’ conditioning this fight would be a toss up, but Park should win the final two rounds and get a decision.

