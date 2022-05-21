Jailton Almeida vs. Parker Porter: Fight time, how to watch UFC Vegas 55 fight via live stream, odds

UFC Vegas 55 is set to get going this weekend from the UFC Apex in Las Vegas, NV on Saturday, May 21. The main even features a top-five matchup in the women’s bantamweight division between former bantamweight champion Holly Holm and rising contender Ketlen Viera. The five-match main card starts at 7 p.m. ET and will be broadcast on ESPN+. The preliminary card begins at 4 p.m. ET and will also be shown on ESPN+.

The feature fight on the preliminary card will be between heavyweights Jailton Almeida (15-2) and Parker Porter (13-6). Almeida will be stepping into the octagon for the third time and has won 10 straight fights — all by finishes. Porter has won three straight, all by decision.

How to watch Jailton Almeida vs. Parker Porter

Date: Saturday, May 21

Fight time: Preliminary card starts at 4:00 p.m. ET

Live stream: ESPN and ESPN+ via WatchESPN or the ESPN app

Almeida: -600

Porter: +435

Almeida to win by KO/TKO/DQ: +225

Almeida to win by Submission: -110

Almeida to win by Decision: +450

Draw: +5000

Porter to win by KO/TKO/DQ: +700

Porter to win by Submission: +1100

Porter to win by Decision: +2000

Splits: 86% of handle, 85% of bets on Almeida

All eyes will be on Almeida in this fight. The 30-year-old Brazilian had a dominating performance on Dana White’s Contender series to earn a UFC contract and then wiped out Danilo Marques in one round at Fight Night: Hermansson vs. Strickland. Porter is basically here to be an opponent and possibly a victim of an exciting knockout or submission finish. Almeida is moving up from light heavyweight, so that could be an issue, but the general feeling is Almeida will win and likely do it inside of a round.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL/IN/MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/NH), 888-789-7777/visit ccpg.org/chat (CT), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 1-877-770-STOP (7867) (LA), 877-8-HOPENY/text HOPENY (467369) (NY), visit OPGR.org (OR), call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN), or 1-888-532-3500 (VA).21+ (18+ NH/WY). Physically present in AZ/CO/CT/IL/IN/IA/LA/MI/NH/NJ/NY/OR/PA/TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions.