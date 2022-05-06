Rose Namajunas vs. Carla Esparza weigh-in live stream: Start time, live stream, results for UFC 274

UFC 274 gets underway Saturday with the early prelims at 5:30 p.m. ET from the Footprint Center in Phoenix, Arizona. However, a day before, we get the official weigh-ins for the event. The ceremonial weigh-in is scheduled for 7 p.m. ET on Friday, May, 7th, which you can watch using the live stream embedded above. The co-main event features Rose Namajunas and Carla Esparza fighting for the women’s strawweight title.

This is the second time that Namajunas and Esparza fought in December of 2014 and Esparza came away with the submission victory. Namajunas (12-4) won the title from Zhang Weili in April of 2021 and successfully defended it against her in the rematch. Esparza heads into this bout with a 19-6 record and has won five fights in a row. Most recently, she defeated Yan Xiaonan in May of 2021 by second-round knockout.

There aren’t usually too many surprises at the weigh-in. There will be some fighters that have to cut weight in an unhealthy manner at the last minute, but they usually make weight.

Here’s a look at the full card. We’ll update with weigh-in results Friday afternoon.

Main card

Main event : Charles Oliveira vs. #1 Justin Gaethje, lightweight title fight

: Charles Oliveira vs. #1 Justin Gaethje, lightweight title fight Rose Namajunas vs. #2 Carla Esparaza, women’s strawweight title fight

#5 Michael Chandler vs. #7 Tony Ferguson, lightweight

Mauricio Rua vs. Ovince Saint Preux, light heavyweight

Donald Cerrone vs. Joe Lauzon, lightweight

Preliminary card

Randy Brown vs. Khaos Williams, welterweight

Francisco Trinaldo vs. Danny Roberts, welterweight

#11 Macy Chiasson vs. #15 Norma Dumont, women’s featherweight

#6 Brandon Royval vs. #9 Matt Schnell, flyweight

Early preliminary card