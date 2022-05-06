Charles Oliveira vs. Justin Gaethje weigh-in live stream: Start time, live stream, results for UFC 274

UFC 274 gets underway Saturday with the early prelims at 5:30 p.m. ET from the Footprint Center in Phoenix, Arizona. However, a day before, we get the official weigh-ins for the event. The ceremonial weigh-in is scheduled for 7 p.m. ET on Friday, May 6th. You can view both on the live stream embedded above. The main event features Charles Oliveira and Justin Gaethje squaring off for the lightweight title.

This is the first time these fighters will have faced off. Oliveira enters with a 32-8 record and is defending his belt for the second time. He has won 10 fights in a row and the fight has ended early in nine of those matches. Gathje enters with a 23-3 record and is coming off a win. He took on Khabib Nurmagomedov in October of 2020 and lost by submission, but picked up the unanimous decision win over Michael Chandler in November 2021.

There aren’t usually too many surprises at the weigh-in. There will be some fighters that have to cut weight in an unhealthy manner at the last minute, but they usually make weight.

Here’s a look at the full card. We’ll update with weigh-in results Friday afternoon.

Main card

Main event : Charles Oliveira vs. #1 Justin Gaethje, lightweight title fight

: Charles Oliveira vs. #1 Justin Gaethje, lightweight title fight Rose Namajunas vs. #2 Carla Esparaza, women’s strawweight title fight

#5 Michael Chandler vs. #7 Tony Ferguson, lightweight

Mauricio Rua vs. Ovince Saint Preux, light heavyweight

Donald Cerrone vs. Joe Lauzon, lightweight

Preliminary card

Randy Brown vs. Khaos Williams, welterweight

Francisco Trinaldo vs. Danny Roberts, welterweight

#11 Macy Chiasson vs. #15 Norma Dumont, women’s featherweight

#6 Brandon Royval vs. #9 Matt Schnell, flyweight

Early preliminary card