UFC 274 weigh-in live stream: Start time, live stream, results for Charles Oliveira vs. Justin Gaethje, more

Watch the weigh-in here and we’ll update with official weights as they come in.

By TeddyRicketson
Charles Oliveira of Brazil stands in his corner before his lightweight championship bout against Dustin Poirier during UFC 269 at T-Mobile Arena on December 11, 2021 in Las Vegas, Nevada. Photo by Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC

UFC 274 gets underway Saturday, May 7th at 5:30 p.m. ET from the Footprint Center in Phoenix, Arizona. However, a day before, we get the official weigh-ins for the event. The ceremonial weigh-in is scheduled for 7:00 p.m. ET on Friday, May 6th. You can view both on the live stream embedded above.

The main event features Charles Oliveira and #1 Justin Gaethje squaring off for the lightweight title. The co-feature of the night will see Rose Namajunas and Carla Esparza battle for the women’s strawweight title.

There aren’t usually too many surprises at the weigh-in. There will be some fighters that have to cut weight in an unhealthy manner at the last minute, but they usually make weight.

Here’s a look at the full card. We’ll update with weigh-in results Friday afternoon.

Main card

  • Main event: Charles Oliveira vs. #1 Justin Gaethje, lightweight title fight
  • Rose Namajunas vs. #2 Carla Esparaza, women’s strawweight title fight
  • #5 Michael Chandler vs. #7 Tony Ferguson, lightweight
  • Mauricio Rua vs. Ovince Saint Preux, light heavyweight
  • Donald Cerrone vs. Joe Lauzon, lightweight

Preliminary card

  • Randy Brown vs. Khaos Williams, welterweight
  • Francisco Trinaldo vs. Danny Roberts, welterweight
  • #11 Macy Chiasson vs. #15 Norma Dumont, women’s featherweight
  • #6 Brandon Royval vs. #9 Matt Schnell, flyweight

Early preliminary card

  • #15 Blagoy Ivanov vs. Marcos Rogerio de Lima, heavyweight
  • Andre Fialho vs. Cameron VanCamp, welterweight
  • Tracy Cortez vs. Melissa Gatto, women’s flyweight
  • Kleydson Rodrigues vs. CJ Vergara, flyweight
  • Ariane Carnelossi vs. Loopy Godinez, women’s strawweight
  • Journey Newson vs. Fernie Garcia, bantamweight

