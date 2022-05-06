UFC 274 weigh-in live stream: Start time, live stream, results for Charles Oliveira vs. Justin Gaethje, more

UFC 274 gets underway Saturday, May 7th at 5:30 p.m. ET from the Footprint Center in Phoenix, Arizona. However, a day before, we get the official weigh-ins for the event. The ceremonial weigh-in is scheduled for 7:00 p.m. ET on Friday, May 6th. You can view both on the live stream embedded above.
The main event features Charles Oliveira and #1 Justin Gaethje squaring off for the lightweight title. The co-feature of the night will see Rose Namajunas and Carla Esparza battle for the women’s strawweight title.
There aren’t usually too many surprises at the weigh-in. There will be some fighters that have to cut weight in an unhealthy manner at the last minute, but they usually make weight.
Here’s a look at the full card. We’ll update with weigh-in results Friday afternoon.
Main card
- Main event: Charles Oliveira vs. #1 Justin Gaethje, lightweight title fight
- Rose Namajunas vs. #2 Carla Esparaza, women’s strawweight title fight
- #5 Michael Chandler vs. #7 Tony Ferguson, lightweight
- Mauricio Rua vs. Ovince Saint Preux, light heavyweight
- Donald Cerrone vs. Joe Lauzon, lightweight
Preliminary card
- Randy Brown vs. Khaos Williams, welterweight
- Francisco Trinaldo vs. Danny Roberts, welterweight
- #11 Macy Chiasson vs. #15 Norma Dumont, women’s featherweight
- #6 Brandon Royval vs. #9 Matt Schnell, flyweight
Early preliminary card
- #15 Blagoy Ivanov vs. Marcos Rogerio de Lima, heavyweight
- Andre Fialho vs. Cameron VanCamp, welterweight
- Tracy Cortez vs. Melissa Gatto, women’s flyweight
- Kleydson Rodrigues vs. CJ Vergara, flyweight
- Ariane Carnelossi vs. Loopy Godinez, women’s strawweight
- Journey Newson vs. Fernie Garcia, bantamweight