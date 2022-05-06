Charles Oliveira misses weight by half-pound, vacates lightweight title ahead of UFC 274

Lightweight champion Charles Oliveira weighed in at 155.5 lbs at the UFC 274 weigh-ins on Friday, May 6th. Oliveira was then given an hour to try to drop the half pound and make weight. According to Aaron Bronsteter, Oliveira wasn’t able to and will have to vacate the lightweight title. He was scheduled to defend his title against Justin Gaethje in the main event of the UFC 274 PPV on Saturday, May 7th.

Oliveira has won 10 fights in a row, including winning the lightweight belt off of Michael Chandler in May 2021 and successfully defending it in December of last year against Dustin Poirier. This was going to be his second title defense.

With the title now being vacant, this slightly changes the main event for Saturday’s PPV. Because he missed weight, Oliveira cannot win the championship. If he defeats Gaethje, he will win the match and add a win to his record, but the championship will remain vacant. If Garthje wins, however, he will still be the new lightweight champion.