Mauricio Rua vs. Ovince Saint Preux: Fight time, live stream, how to watch UFC 274 fight via live stream

UFC 274 is set to get going this weekend from the Footprint Center in Phoenix, Arizona. A five-bout main card is highlighted by two title fights, including Charles Oliveira vs. Justin Gaethje competing in a lightweight bout with only Gaethje eligible to claim the now vacant title. As the co-main event, Rose Namajunas and Carla Esparza will compete for the women’s strawweight title. Also notable on the main card is a light heavyweight fight between Mauricio Rua and Ovince Saint Preux.

This bout features two of the oldest competitors in the UFC. Rua (40) hasn’t fought since November 2020. He took on Paul Craig and suffered the second-round knockout loss. That was only the sixth time Rua has been knocked out in his esteemed career. Saint Preux (39) is coming off back-to-back losses. Most recently, he got knocked out in the second round against Tanner Boser in June 2021. Rua and Saint Preux faced off back in 2014 and Saint Preux picked up the first-round knockout only 34 seconds into the fight.

How to watch Rua vs. Saint Preux

Date: Saturday, May 7th

Fight time: Main card starts at 10 p.m. ET

Live stream: ESPN+ PPV

Rua: +195

Saint Preux: -240

Splits: 62% of handle, 77% of bets on Saint Preux

Since Rua last fought, Saint Preux suffered two second-round knockout losses. Saint Preux does have a head-to-head victory over Rua, but they matched up way back in November of 2014. Even though he is coming off back-to-back losses, Saint Preux should be able to rebound and notch another win to his 25-16 record.

