Michael Chandler vs. Tony Ferguson: Fight time, live stream, how to watch UFC 274 fight via live stream

UFC 274 is set to get going this weekend from the Footprint Center in Phoenix, Arizona. A five-bout main card is highlighted by two title fights, including Charles Oliveira and Justin Gaethje competing in a lightweight bout that saw the lightweight title stripped of Oliveira on Friday after he failed to make weight. As the co-main event, Rose Namajunas and #2 Carla Esparza will compete for the women’s strawweight title. Also notable on the main card is a lightweight fight between #5 Michael Chandler and #7 Tony Ferguson.

Chandler enters this fight with a 22-7 record but is coming off of back-to-back losses. Most recently, he is coming off a unanimous decision loss against Justin Gaethje in November 2021. The good news for him is that Ferguson has lost his last three fights. He hasn’t recorded a win since June 2019. His last loss came against Beneil Dariush by unanimous decision in May 2021.

How to watch Chandler vs. Ferguson

Date: Saturday, May 7

Fight time: Main card starts at 10 p.m. ET

Live stream: ESPN+ PPV

Chandler: -380

Ferguson: +290

Splits: 65% of handle, 82% of bets on Chandler

Both of these fighters need to get off their losing streak and bettors are leaning toward Chandler being able to do so. I think this fight is closer than the odds suggest, but agree with Chandler likely coming away with the victory. Each of these fighters has the ability to knock out or submit the other. Even though he has lost two fights in a row, Chandler has notably looked better in his performances which is likely why he has the edge here.

