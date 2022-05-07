Donald Cerrone vs. Joe Lauzon: Fight time, live stream, how to watch UFC 274 fight via live stream

UFC 274 is set to get going this weekend from the Footprint Center in Phoenix, Arizona. A five-bout main card is highlighted by two title fights, including Charles Oliveira vs. Justin Gaethje competing in a lightweight bout. Oliveira was stripped of the title on Friday after he failed to make weight, and now Gaethje is the only one of the two eligible to win the title in Saturday’s fight. As the co-main event, Rose Namajunas and Carla Esparza will compete for the women’s strawweight title. The first match on the main card is a lightweight fight between Donald Cerrone and Joe Lauzon.

Cerrone has had a three-year stretch to forget. His last win came in May of 2019, and since then, he has lost five fights, and his other was ruled a draw. He was knocked out in the first round of his last fight against Alex Morono in May of 2021. Lauzon has been away from the UFC since October of 2019. He knocked out Jonathan Pearce in the first round, only 1:33 into the match. Lauzon has been from the UFC due to focusing on the gym that he owns in Raynham, Massachusetts.

How to watch Cerrone vs. Lauzon

Date: Saturday, May 7th

Fight time: Main card starts at 10 p.m. ET

Live stream: ESPN+ PPV

Cerrone: -190

Lauzon: +160

Splits: 52% of handle, 56% of bets on Cerrone

Cerrone should have the upper hand in this one. Lauzon hasn’t fought in two and a half years and has been away from mixed martial arts to focus on running his gym. Cerrone needs a matchup that helps him get off his losing streak, and he should find that by taking on Lauzon.

