Full card for UFC 274: Charles Oliveira vs. Justin Gaethje

UFC 274 comes to you live on Saturday, May 7th from the Footprint Center in Phoenix, Arizona. The early preliminary card starts at 5:30 p.m. ET on ESPN+. The preliminary card is next up at 8 p.m. ET on ESPN and ESPN+, and the big show gets started at 10 p.m. ET on ESPN+ PPV. The main event will feature Charles Oliveira facing Justin Gaethje in a lightweight bout. Ringwalks for the main event are expected to be around 12:30 a.m. ET, but are subject to change depending on the fights on the undercard.

The main event as seen a significant change due to Oliveira failing to make weight on Friday. He was stripped of his title and now it is vacant. Gaethje can win the belt in the bout, but Oliveira cannot.

This is the first time these fighters will have faced off. Oliveira enters with a 32-8 record and is defending his belt for the second time. He has won 10 fights in a row and the fight has ended early in nine of those matches. Gathje enters with a 23-3 record and is coming off a win. He took on Khabib Nurmagomedov in October of 2020 and lost by submission, but picked up the unanimous decision win over Michael Chandler in November 2021. Oliveira is the slight favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook with -140 odds making Gaethje the underdog installed at +120.

UFC 274: Charles Oliveira vs. Justin Gaethje main card, 10 p.m. ET, ESPN+PPV

Main event : Charles Oliveira vs. #1 Justin Gaethje, lightweight title fight (only Gaethje can win the belt)

: Charles Oliveira vs. #1 Justin Gaethje, lightweight title fight (only Gaethje can win the belt) Rose Namajunas vs. #2 Carla Esparaza, women’s strawweight title fight

#5 Michael Chandler vs. #7 Tony Ferguson, lightweight

Mauricio Rua vs. Ovince Saint Preux, light heavyweight

Donald Cerrone vs. Joe Lauzon, lightweight

Preliminary card, 8 p.m. ET, ESPN/ESPN+

Andre Fialho vs. Cameron VanCamp, welterweight

Randy Brown vs. Khaos Williams, welterweight

#11 Macy Chiasson vs. #15 Norma Dumont, women’s featherweight

#6 Brandon Royval vs. #9 Matt Schnell, flyweight

#15 Blagoy Ivanov vs. Marcos Rogerio de Lima, heavyweight

Francisco Trinaldo vs. Danny Roberts, welterweight

Early preliminary card, 5:30 p.m. ET, ESPN+