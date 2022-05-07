How to watch UFC 274 on ESPN+ PPV via live online stream

UFC 274 is set to get going this weekend from the Footprint Center in Phoenix, Arizona on Saturday, May 7th. There is a five-bout main card highlighted by Charles Oliveira vs. Justin Gauthje. The event will air across the ESPN network, with the main card broadcast via ESPN+ PPV.

Two titles will be on the line Saturday night with Rose Namajunas looking to defender her title as the women’s strawweight champ against Carla Esparza, leading up to the final fight of the evening. Oliveira was stripped of his lightweight title on Friday after failing to make weight and will be challenged by Gauthje to close out what should be a thrilling night of MMA fights.

The early prelims will start at 5:30 p.m. ET with the prelims at 8:00 p.m. ET. The main card is expected to begin at 10:00 p.m. ET with the Oliveira-Gauthje fight to close it out.

So how do you watch it?

The main card for UFC 274 will be live streamed on ESPN+ PPV, which will cost $69.99 for the full card. The link provides an option for simply buying the card or buying the Disney Plus bundle that includes Disney Plus, Hulu, and ESPN+.

The early prelims for UFC 274 will be live streamed on UFC Fight Pass, and are free for those that pay monthly for the channel. The six-fight preliminary card for UFC 274 will air on ESPN and ESPN+, and is free to all subscribers. But everyone will need to pay for the last five fights on the main card, and that will be $69.99 added to your credit card by ESPN. You can click on the buy portion of the app to get the show in full.