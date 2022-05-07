What time the UFC 274 main card starts on Saturday, May 7

UFC 274 will get underway at 5:30 p.m. ET with four fights on the early preliminary card on ESPN+. Once that wraps, the regular preliminary card is scheduled to start at 8 p.m. ET. and will air on ESPN and ESPN+. There are currently six matches scheduled for that part of the show. The main card will consist of five bouts including two title fights.

Main card

Main event : Charles Oliveira vs. #1 Justin Gaethje, lightweight title fight (only Gaethje can win the belt)

: Charles Oliveira vs. #1 Justin Gaethje, lightweight title fight (only Gaethje can win the belt) Rose Namajunas vs. #2 Carla Esparaza, women’s strawweight title fight

#5 Michael Chandler vs. #7 Tony Ferguson, lightweight

Mauricio Rua vs. Ovince Saint Preux, light heavyweight

Donald Cerrone vs. Joe Lauzon, lightweight

The main card is currently scheduled to get started at 10 p.m. ET and will take place live on ESPN+ PPV. Even if it is delayed, that’s close enough to plan your evening accordingly. And if you only care about the main event between Charles Oliveira and Justin Gathje, it’s estimated that will start just after 12:30 a.m. ET.