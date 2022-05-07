 clock menu more-arrow no yes

How to watch Rose Namajunas vs. Carla Esparza at UFC 274 via live online stream

We go over how to watch the Rose Namajunas vs. Carla Esparza women’s strawweight fight on UFC 274, which will be broadcast on ESPN+ pay-per-view.

By TeddyRicketson
Rose Namajunas reacts against Zhang Weili in their strawweight title bout during the UFC 268 event at Madison Square Garden on November 06, 2021 in New York City. Photo by Mike Stobe/Getty Images

The UFC will return to action this weekend in Phoenix, Arizona from the Footprint Center for its UFC 274 PPV. The five-bout main card gets started at 10 p.m. ET on Saturday, May 7th and will be highlighted by a main event featuring Charles Oliveira facing Justin Gaethje in a lightweight bout. The second to last fight of the night will feature Rose Namajunas defending her women’s strawweight title against challenger #2 Carla Esparza.

Namajunas is the favorite with -195 odds at DraftKings Sportsbook. She is coming off a November 2021 split decision win over Zhang Weili to retain a title she won from Weili six months prior. Esparza is a slight underdog with +165 odds. She last fought a year ago, winning a TKO over Yan Xiaonan at a May 2021 UFC Fight Night card.

The full event will get started with the early prelims at 5:30 p.m. ET followed by the prelims at 8:00 p.m. ET. The main card for UFC 274 will be live-streamed on ESPN+ PPV, which will cost $69.99 for the full card. The link provides an option for simply buying the card or buying the Disney Plus bundle that includes Disney Plus, Hulu, and ESPN+.

