How to watch Charles Oliveira vs. Justin Gaethje at UFC 274 via live online stream

The UFC will return to action this weekend in Phoenix from the Footprint Center with the UFC 274 PPV. The five-bout main card is scheduled to get started at 10 p.m. ET on Saturday, May 7th and will be highlighted by a lightweight fight in the main event between the champion Charles Oliveira and #1 Justin Gaethje.

Oliveira is the slight favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook with -165 odds. This makes Gaethje the narrow underdog with +145 odds. The fight was originally for the lightweight title, but Oliveira was stripped of the belt on Friday when he could not make weight. The title is now vacant and Gaethje is the only one of the two fighters who can win the belt on Saturday.

The full event will get started with the early prelims at 5:30 p.m. ET followed by the prelims at 8:00 p.m. The early prelims will be live-streamed on ESPN+ while the preliminary card will move to ESPN as well as ESPN+. The main card for UFC 274 will be live-streamed on ESPN+ PPV, which will cost $69.99 for the full card. The link provides an option for simply buying the card or buying the Disney Plus bundle that includes Disney Plus, Hulu, and ESPN+.