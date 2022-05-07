What time is the Charles Oliveira vs. Justin Gaethje fight at UFC 274?

UFC 274 kicks off with a five-fight card that is culminated with a lightweight fight between Charles Oliveira and Justin Gaethje. The event will take place live from the Footprint Center in Phoenix, Arizona.

Oliveira and Gaethje were originally scheduled to fight for the lightweight title. However, Oliveira was stripped of the belt on Friday when he could not make weight. The title is now vacant and Gaethje is the only one of the two fighters who can win the belt on Saturday.

This is the first time these fighters will have faced off. Oliveira enters with a 32-8 record and is defending his belt for the second time. He has won 10 fights in a row and the fight has ended early in nine of those matches. Gathje enters with a 23-3 record and is coming off a win. He took on Khabib Nurmagomedov in October of 2020 and lost by submission, but picked up the unanimous decision win over Michael Chandler in November 2021.

The main card for the event is scheduled to get started at 10 p.m. ET and will be available for purchase through ESPN+ PPV. The card is headlined by Oliveira vs. Gaethje.

The main card gets going at 10:00 p.m. ET, and Oliveira vs. Gaethje is the fifth fight on the card. Their bout is likely to get going around 12:30 a.m. ET, depending on the length of the undercard and previous bouts on the card.