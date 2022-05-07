What time is the Rose Namajunas vs. Carla Esparza fight at UFC 274?

UFC 274’s main card consists of a five-fight card that is culminated by Charles Oliveira taking on #1 Justin Gaethje. The second to last fight of the night will see Rose Namajunas defend her women’s strawweight title against #2 Carla Esparza. The event will take place live on Saturday, May 7th from the Footprint Center in Phoenix, Arizona.

Namajunas (12-4) won the title from Zhang Weili in April of 2021 and successfully defended it against her in the rematch. She and Esparza matched up in 2014 and Esparza picked up the submission win. Esparza heads into this bout with a 19-6 record and has won five fights in a row. Most recently, she defeated Yan Xiaonan in May of 2021 by second-round knockout.

The main card for the event is scheduled to get started at 10:00 p.m. ET and will be available for purchase through ESPN+ PPV. Namajunas vs. Esparza is the fourth fight on the card. Their bout is likely to get going around 11:45 p.m. ET, depending on the length of the undercard and previous bouts on the card.