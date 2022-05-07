Andre Fialho vs. Cameron Vancamp: Fight time, how to watch UFC 274 fight via live stream, odds

UFC 274 is scheduled for this weekend at the Footprint Center in Phoenix, Arizona on Saturday, May 7. There is a five-bout main card highlighted by two big title fights in Charles Oliveira against Justin Gaethje (sorta) and Rose Namajunas against Carla Esparza. We also have some exciting fights on the preliminary card including Andre Fialho against Cameron Vancamp. ESPN and ESPN+ will host the preliminary card on Saturday where you can watch the welterweight bout.

Fialho comes in as the big favorite as he currently sits at 15-4. He won his last fight against Miguel Baeza in a first round knockout. Shockingly, that fight was less than a month ago, so Fialho will be taking this with less than a months noticed, but he asked for it and Dana White agreed. Vancamp is set to make his UFC debut in this one. This has been long awaited as he’s been scheduled to make his debut before this. In 2021, he was scheduled to fight Nikolas Motta before the fight was scratched.

How to watch Andre Fialho vs. Cameron Vancamp

Date: Saturday, May 7

Fight time: Preliminary card starts at 8:00 p.m. ET

Live stream: ESPN and ESPN+ via WatchESPN or the ESPN app

Fialho: -410

Vancamp: +310

Splits: 90% of handle, 95% of bets on Fialho

Fialho’s last five victories have come via knockout while Vancamp’s last three have been by submission. This is Vancamp’s first match in the UFC and he gets a tough test starting out. Fialho has been very heavy-handed and this striking ability is going to be something that Vancamp struggles with. Vancamp is methodical trying to spot where he can get a submission edge while Fialho looks to be more aggressive and rely on his striking.

