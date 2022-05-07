Macy Chiasson vs. Norma Dumont: Fight time, how to watch UFC 274 fight via live stream, odds

UFC 274 is scheduled for this weekend at the Footprint Center in Phoenix, Arizona on Saturday, May 7. There is a five-bout main card highlighted by two big title fights in Charles Oliveira against Justin Gaethje (sorta) and Rose Namajunas against Carla Esparza. We also have some exciting fights on the preliminary card including Macy Chiasson against Norma Dumont. ESPN and ESPN+ will host the preliminary card on Saturday where you can watch the featherweight bout.

Dumont is the favorite in this fight at -225 and has a record of 7-1 . While she’s 4-1 in her last five fights, Dumont won her last three fights by decision. She’s coming off a unanimous decision victory over Aspen Ladd on October 16, 2021. The majority of Dumont’s victories come to decision as she’s won 71% of her fights from the judges scores.

Chiasson is the underdog at +185 and has a record of 8-2. After getting off to an impressive 5-0 start, she is 3-2 in her last five fights. Chiasson is coming off a submission defeat to Raquel Pennington on December 18, 2021. She’s an all around gather to say the least. In her career, she's won 38% of her fights by knockout, 25% of her fights by submissions, and 38% of her fights by decision.

How to watch Macy Chiasson vs. Norma Dumont

Date: Saturday, May 7

Fight time: Preliminary card starts at 8:00 p.m. ET

Live stream: ESPN and ESPN+ via WatchESPN or the ESPN app

Chiasson: +185

Dumont: -225

Splits: 85% of handle, 70% of bets on Dumont

Dumont missed the featherweight limit and will be fined 30% for missing weight. Otherwise, she is still heavily favored in this matchup. She has won three fights in a row and they have all come by decision. Dumont hasn’t shown off her knockout ability yet and has instead been a little more methodical during her fights. If she is wanting to go far in the UFC she needs to start ending fights early and developing either as a striker or a submission specialist.

