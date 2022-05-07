Randy Brown vs. Khaos Williams: Fight time, how to watch UFC 274 fight via live stream, odds

UFC 274 is scheduled for this weekend at the Footprint Center in Phoenix, Arizona on Saturday, May 7. There is a five-bout main card highlighted by two big title fights in Charles Oliveira against Justin Gaethje (sorta) and Rose Namajunas against Carla Esparza. We also have some exciting fights on the preliminary card including Randy Brown against Khaos Williams. ESPN and ESPN+ will host the preliminary card on Saturday where you can watch the welterweight bout.

Williams is the favorite in this fight at -125 and currently sits at 13-2, winning four of his last five fights. He’s coming off a third round knockout of Miguel Baeza back on November 13, 2021. For the most part, Williams wins have come by knockout or decision, as he’s won just 8% of his fights by submission. Brown is the small underdog at +105 and has a record of 14-4. Just like Williams, Brown has won four of his last five fights. He’s coming off a unanimous decision win over Jared Gooden on October 9, 2021. Brown is the opposite of Williams as 71% of his wins come by decision.

How to watch Randy Brown vs. Khaos Williams

Date: Saturday, May 7

Fight time: Preliminary card starts at 8:00 p.m. ET

Live stream: ESPN and ESPN+ via WatchESPN or the ESPN app

Brown: -105

Williams: -115

Splits: 57% of handle, 43% of bets on Brown

Williams is coming off a third-round knockout of Miguel Baeza. The number of bets is following Williams, but the money is leaning towards Brown. I think that Williams is the move here. He is one of the better strikers in the UFC. This limits his submission game, but he hasn’t shown that he really needs it to this point in his career. Brown is more well-rounded, but Williams should have his number in this one.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL/IN/MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/NH), 888-789-7777/visit ccpg.org/chat (CT), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 1-877-770-STOP (7867) (LA), 877-8-HOPENY/text HOPENY (467369) (NY), visit OPGR.org (OR), call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN), or 1-888-532-3500 (VA).21+ (18+ NH/WY). Physically present in AZ/CO/CT/IL/IN/IA/LA/MI/NH/NJ/NY/OR/PA/TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions.