Brandon Royval vs. Matt Schnell: Fight time, how to watch UFC 274 fight via live stream, odds

UFC 274 is scheduled for this weekend at the Footprint Center in Phoenix, Arizona on Saturday, May 7. There is a five-bout main card highlighted by two big title fights in Charles Oliveira against Justin Gaethje (sorta) and Rose Namajunas against Carla Esparza. We also have some exciting fights on the preliminary card including Brandon Royval against Matt Schnell. ESPN and ESPN+ will host the preliminary card on Saturday where you can watch the flyweight bout.

Royval is the favorite in this fight at -240 and has a record of 13-6. While he’s 3-2 in her last five fights, Royal has lost two of his last three fights. He’s coming off a split decision victory over Rogerio Bontorin back on January 15. Royval has won 88% of his victories by decision, so majority of his wins have come from the judges scorecards.

Schnell is the underdog at +195 and has a record of 15-5. He’s 3-1 in his last four fights and hasn't fought in almost a year. His last fight was ruled a no contest after Rogerio Bontorin tested positive for banned diuretic hydrochlorothiazide in an out-of-competition test two weeks after the fight. This fight was back on May 15, 2021. Schnell has been more of an all around fighter, however 53% of his victories have come from submission.

How to watch Brandon Royval vs. Matt Schnell

Date: Saturday, May 7

Fight time: Preliminary card starts at 8:00 p.m. ET

Live stream: ESPN and ESPN+ via WatchESPN or the ESPN app

Royval: -240

Schnell: +195

Splits: 94% of handle, 82% of bets on Royval

Royval is favored with the odds and the betting public heavily agrees. Schnell is coming off a bout against Rogerio Bontorin that was ruled a no contest. He has a better record than Royval so the lopsidedness of the matchup is interesting. Both fighters have eight submission victories on their ledger. The safer bet is certainly Royval based on the line, but don’t automatically write off Schnell.

