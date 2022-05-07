Francisco Trinaldo vs. Danny Roberts: Fight time, how to watch UFC 274 fight via live stream, odds

UFC 274 will be held on Saturday, May 7th. The Footprint Center in Phoenix, Arizona will play host to the PPV. The main event of the evening will feature Charles Oliveira facing Justin Gaethje in a lightweight title bout in which only Gaethje can win the title. The prelims will be on ESPN and ESPN+ at 8:00 p.m. ET. The first fight on the preliminary card will be a welterweight bout between Francisco Trinaldo and Danny Roberts.

The 43-year-old Trinaldo enters with a 27-8 career record. He has won four of his last five fights and is coming off a win. Trinaldo picked up the split decision victory against Dwight Grant in October of 2021. This will be Roberts’ second fight since 2019. He had a hiatus from competing and returned to the octagon in October of 2021. Roberts was able to pick up the split decision victory over Ramazan Emeev, and he now has an 18-5 career record, winning his last two fights.

How to watch Francisco Trinaldo vs. Danny Roberts

Date: Saturday, May 7th

Fight time: Preliminary card starts at 8:00 p.m. ET

Live stream: ESPN and ESPN+ via WatchESPN or the ESPN app

Trinaldo: -115

Roberts: -105

Splits: 66% of handle, 56% of bets on Roberts

Trinaldo is the narrow favorite in this fight, but the bets and money are on Roberts. Trinaldo hasn’t ever been knocked out. Roberts has eight knockout victories to his credit and five wins by submission. He came back from nearly two years away from the octagon and won by a split decision against Ramazan Emeev. Roberts will build on that performance and take down Trinaldo on Saturday.

