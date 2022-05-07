Tracy Cortez vs. Melissa Gatto: Fight time, how to watch UFC 274 fight via live stream, odds

UFC 274 will be held on Saturday, May 7th with the Footprint Center in Phoenix, Arizona hosting the PPV. The main event of the evening will feature Charles Oliveira facing Justin Gaethje in a sorta lightweight title bout. The early prelims will be on ESPN+ and will start at 5:30 p.m. ET. There are four fights on the early preliminary card and the final one of the night will be a women’s flyweight bout between Tracy Cortez and Melissa Gatto.

Cortez lost her first-ever fight but has won nine in a row since. This will be her fifth fight in the UFC and the first at a UFC PPV. She hasn’t fought in a year with her last bout being a split decision victory over Justine Kish in April of 2021. Gatto puts her undefeated 8-0-2 record on the line in this matchup. She has back-to-back wins by knockout with a Doctor’s Stoppage TKO against Victoria Leonardo in August of 2021 and a third-round knockout against Sijara Eubanks in December of 2021.

How to watch Tracy Cortez vs. Melissa Gatto

Date: Saturday, May 7th

Fight time: Early preliminary card starts at 5:30 p.m. ET

Live stream: ESPN and ESPN+ via WatchESPN or the ESPN app

Cortez: -145

Gatto: +125

Splits: 63% of handle, 56% of bets on Gatto

Cortez has won nine bouts in a row and Gatto is undefeated. Gatto took almost three years away from fighting and returned in August of 2021. Since then, she has won both fights by knockout giving her great momentum heading into this one and is likely why she is favored by bettors. Cortez has been pushing fights to their decision and Gatto has been ending them early; advantage Gatto.

