 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Kleidison Rodrigues vs. CJ Vergara: Fight time, how to watch UFC 274 fight via live stream, odds

Kleidison Rodrigues and CJ Vergara fight at flyweight on the early preliminary card of UFC 274 on Saturday, May 7. We go over the fight time, how to watch, and current odds and betting splits.

By TeddyRicketson
/ new

If you buy something from an SB Nation link, Vox Media may earn a commission. See our ethics statement.

Kleydson Rodrigues of Brazil punches Santo Curatolo in a flyweight bout during Dana White’s Contender Series season five week four at UFC APEX on September 21, 2021 in Las Vegas, Nevada. Photo by Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC

UFC 274 will be held on Saturday, May 7th with the Footprint Center in Phoenix, Arizona hosting the PPV. The main event of the evening will feature Charles Oliveira and Justin Gaethje squaring off in a sorta title bout. The early prelims will be on ESPN+ and will start at 5:30 p.m. ET. There are four fights on the early preliminary card, and the third one of the night will be a flyweight battle between Kleydson Rodrigues and CJ Vergara.

Rodrigues enters with a 7-1 record and has won six fights in a row. This will be his second match in the UFC. Rodrigues is coming off a unanimous decision victory against Santo Curatolo in September of 2021. Vergara has a 9-3-1 professional MMA record and is fighting in his third UFC match. Most recently, he was on the wrong end of a unanimous decision against Ode’ Osbourne in November 2021.

How to watch Kleidison Rodrigues vs. CJ Vergara

Date: Saturday, May 7
Fight time: Early preliminary card starts at 5:30 p.m. ET
Live stream: ESPN and ESPN+ via WatchESPN or the ESPN app

DraftKings Sportsbook Odds/Predictions

Rodrigues: -350
Vergara: +270

Splits: 86% of handle, 86% of bets on Rodrigues

Rodrigues is a heavy favorite on the moneyline and the public is heavily backing him. Vergara is coming off his first loss in the UFC, and it will be interesting to see how he responds. Rodrigues is coming off a unanimous decision victory and it wasn’t close. He has looked better recently than Vergara has and has a higher chance of ending this one early.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL/IN/MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/NH), 888-789-7777/visit ccpg.org/chat (CT), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 1-877-770-STOP (7867) (LA), 877-8-HOPENY/text HOPENY (467369) (NY), visit OPGR.org (OR), call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN), or 1-888-532-3500 (VA).21+ (18+ NH/WY). Physically present in AZ/CO/CT/IL/IN/IA/LA/MI/NH/NJ/NY/OR/PA/TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions.

More From DraftKings Nation