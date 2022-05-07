Kleidison Rodrigues vs. CJ Vergara: Fight time, how to watch UFC 274 fight via live stream, odds

UFC 274 will be held on Saturday, May 7th with the Footprint Center in Phoenix, Arizona hosting the PPV. The main event of the evening will feature Charles Oliveira and Justin Gaethje squaring off in a sorta title bout. The early prelims will be on ESPN+ and will start at 5:30 p.m. ET. There are four fights on the early preliminary card, and the third one of the night will be a flyweight battle between Kleydson Rodrigues and CJ Vergara.

Rodrigues enters with a 7-1 record and has won six fights in a row. This will be his second match in the UFC. Rodrigues is coming off a unanimous decision victory against Santo Curatolo in September of 2021. Vergara has a 9-3-1 professional MMA record and is fighting in his third UFC match. Most recently, he was on the wrong end of a unanimous decision against Ode’ Osbourne in November 2021.

How to watch Kleidison Rodrigues vs. CJ Vergara

Date: Saturday, May 7

Fight time: Early preliminary card starts at 5:30 p.m. ET

Live stream: ESPN and ESPN+ via WatchESPN or the ESPN app

Rodrigues: -350

Vergara: +270

Splits: 86% of handle, 86% of bets on Rodrigues

Rodrigues is a heavy favorite on the moneyline and the public is heavily backing him. Vergara is coming off his first loss in the UFC, and it will be interesting to see how he responds. Rodrigues is coming off a unanimous decision victory and it wasn’t close. He has looked better recently than Vergara has and has a higher chance of ending this one early.

