Ariane Carnelossi vs. Loopy Godinez: Fight time, how to watch UFC 274 fight via live stream, odds

UFC 274 will be held on Saturday, May 7th at the Footprint Center in Phoenix, Arizona. The main event of the evening will feature Charles Oliveira and Justin Gaethje meeting in a quasi-lightweight title bout. The early prelims will be on ESPN+ and will start at 5:30 p.m. ET. There are four fights on the early preliminary card and the second one of the night will be a women’s strawweight bout between Ariane Carnelossi and Loopy Godinez.

Carnelossi enters with a 14-2 record and has won her last two fights. She picked up the third-round submission victory over Istela Nunes in October of 2021. Godinez was a workaholic in 2021. She fought three times between October 9th and November 20th, picking up two wins. Most recently, she took down Loma Lookboonmee by unanimous decision on November 20th last year. This is her first fight on a UFC PPV.

How to watch Ariane Carnelossi vs. Loopy Godinez

Date: Saturday, May 7th

Fight time: Early preliminary card starts at 5:30 p.m. ET

Live stream: ESPN and ESPN+ via WatchESPN or the ESPN app

Carnelossi: +155

Godinez: -180

Splits: 77% of handle, 60% of bets on Godinez

Godinez was a wild child at the end of 2021. She fought on short notice twice and now has had almost six months to prepare for this fight. Godinez battled valiantly on short notice and even was able to pick up a win in her last fight only having a month to prepare. Carnelossi will keep this one close, but we get to see what Godinez can do with a lot of prep.

