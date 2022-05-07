Journey Newson vs. Fernie Garcia: Fight time, how to watch UFC 274 fight via live stream, odds

UFC 274 will be held on Saturday, May 7th with the Footprint Center in Phoenix, Arizona hosting the PPV. The main event of the evening will feature Charles Oliveira facing Justin Gaethje in a lightweight title bout that only one of them can win. The early prelims will be on ESPN+ and will start at 5:30 p.m. ET. There are four fights on the early preliminary card with the first being a bantamweight bout between Journey Newson and Fernie Garcia.

Newson enters with a 9-3 record but has had a rough go in his previous three fights. He lost to Ricardo Ramos by unanimous decision in June 2019, had his fight against Domingo Pilarte ruled a no contest in February 2020 and suffered a first-round knockout in his last fight against Randy Costa in September 2020. After a year and a half hiatus, he returns to the octagon.

Garcia has a 10-1 record and has won five fights in a row. He most recently secured the first-round knockout against Joshua Weems in October of 2021. This will be Garcia’s first fight on a UFC PPV and his second in the UFC overall.

How to watch Journey Newson vs. Fernie Garcia

Date: Saturday, May 7

Fight time: Early preliminary card starts at 5:30 p.m. ET

Live stream: ESPN and ESPN+ via WatchESPN or the ESPN app

Newson: +125

Garcia: -145

Splits: 40% of handle, 69% of bets on Garcia

Garcia is rightfully favored for this one. Newson has struggled in his last three bouts and is returning to the octagon for the first time in over a year and a half. Garcia has won five fights in a row, including a big knockout in his last bout. This one looks close in the moneyline odds, but Garcia should see his hand raised at the end of the fight.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL/IN/MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/NH), 888-789-7777/visit ccpg.org/chat (CT), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 1-877-770-STOP (7867) (LA), 877-8-HOPENY/text HOPENY (467369) (NY), visit OPGR.org (OR), call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN), or 1-888-532-3500 (VA).21+ (18+ NH/WY). Physically present in AZ/CO/CT/IL/IN/IA/LA/MI/NH/NJ/NY/OR/PA/TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions.