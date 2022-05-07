Full list of winners and stoppages from UFC 274 on May 7 [VIDEO]

UFC 274 comes to you live on Saturday, May 7th from the Footprint Center in Phoenix, Arizona. The early preliminary card starts at 5:30 p.m. ET on ESPN+. The preliminary card is next up at 8 p.m. ET on ESPN and ESPN+, and the big show gets started at 10 p.m. ET on ESPN+ PPV. The main event will feature Charles Oliveira facing Justin Gaethje in a lightweight bout. Rose Namajunas will also defend her women’s strawweight title against Carla Esparza in the penultimate match of the night.

The main event changed slightly after Oliveira missed weight at the official weigh-in. The lightweight title is now considered vacant. If Oliveira wins, he will not regain his lightweight title. Only Garthje can leave with the belt if he is victorious.

Here is the complete card listed below with odds from DraftKings Sportsbook, and we’ll be updating all night long with some commentary as well as video, stats and analysis after each bout is over.

Main Card

Charles Oliveira vs. #1 Justin Gaethje Lightweight title (only Gaethje can win the belt)

Oliveira: -180

Gaethje: +155

Oliveira by KO/TKO/DQ: +650

Oliveira by Submission: +120

Oliveira by Decision: +500

Draw: +5000

Gaethje by KO/TKO/DQ: +210

Gaethje by Submission: +2800

Gaethje by Decision: +900

Rose Namajunas vs. Carla Esparza, women’s strawweight title

Namajunas: -210

Esparza: +175

Namajunas by KO/TKO/DQ: +330

Namajunas by Submission: +550

Namajunas by Decision: +150

Draw: +5000

Esparza by KO/TKO/DQ: +1200

Esparza by Submission: +1200

Esparza by Decision: +260

Michael Chandler vs. Tony Ferguson, lightweight

Chandler: -380

Ferguson: +290

Chandler by KO/TKO/DQ: -110

Chandler by Submission: +800

Chandler by Decision: +240

Draw: +5000

Ferguson by KO/TKO/DQ: +900

Ferguson by Submission: +1300

Ferguson by Decision: +650

Mauricio Rua vs. Ovince Saint Preux

Rua: +195

Saint Preux: -240

Rua by KO/TKO/DQ: +450

Rua by Submission: +1600

Rua by Decision: +500

Draw: +5000

Saint Preux by KO/TKO/DQ: +225

Saint Preux by Submission: +250

Saint Preux by Decision: +330

Donald Cerrone vs. Joe Lauzon

Cerrone: -190

Lauzon: +160

Cerrone by KO/TKO/DQ: +165

Cerrone by Submission: +400

Cerrone by Decision: +400

Draw: +5000

Lauzon by KO/TKO/DQ: +500

Lauzon by Submission: +700

Lauzon by Decision: +450

Preliminary Card

Randy Brown vs. Khaos Williams, welterweight

Brown: -105

Williams: -115

Brown by KO/TKO/DQ: +350

Brown by Submission: +550

Brown by Decision: +300

Draw: +5000

Williams by KO/TKO/DQ: +175

Williams by Submission: +2000

Williams by Decision: +350

Francisco Trinaldo vs. Danny Roberts, welterweight

Trinaldo: -115

Roberts: -105

Trinaldo by KO/TKO/DQ: +450

Trinaldo by Submission: +800

Trinaldo by Decision: +200

Draw: +5000

Roberts by KO/TKO/DQ: +350

Roberts by Submission: +1400

Roberts by Decision: +225

Macy Chiasson vs. Norma Dumont, women’s featherweight

Chiasson: +185

Dumont: -225

Chiasson by KO/TKO/DQ: +600

Chiasson by Submission: +2000

Chiasson by Decision: +350

Draw: +5000

Dumont by KO/TKO/DQ: +500

Dumont by Submission: +550

Dumont by Decision: +100

Brandon Royval vs. Matt Schnell, flyweight

Royval: -240

Schnell: +195

Royval by KO/TKO/DQ: +380

Royval by Submission: +150

Royval by Decision: +330

Draw: +5000

Schnell by KO/TKO/DQ: +1000

Schnell by Submission: +800

Schnell by Decision: +400

Early Preliminary Card

Blagoy Ivanov vs. Marcos Rogerio de Lima, heavyweight

Ivanov: -150

Lima: +130

Ivanov by KO/TKO/DQ: +250

Ivanov by Submission: +475

Ivanov by Decision: +250

Draw: +5000

Lima by KO/TKO/DQ: +250

Lima by Submission: +1000

Lima by Decision: +500

Andre Fialho vs. Cameron VanCamp, welterweight

Fialho: -410

VanCamp: +310

Fialho by KO/TKO/DQ: -135

Fialho by Submission: +800

Fialho by Decision: +275

Draw: +5000

VanCamp by KO/TKO/DQ: +1200

VanCamp by Submission: +700

VanCamp by Decision: +1000

Tracy Cortez vs. Melissa Gatto, women’s flyweight

Cortez: -145

Gatto: +125

Cortez by KO/TKO/DQ: +800

Cortez by Submission: +600

Cortez by Decision: +120

Draw: +5000

Gatto by KO/TKO/DQ: +700

Gatto by Submission: +550

Gatto by Decision: +300

Kleydson Rodrigues vs. CJ Vergara, flyweight

Rodrigues: -350

Vergara: +270

Rodrigues by KO/TKO/DQ: +215

Rodrigues by Submission: +450

Rodrigues by Decision: +150

Draw: +5000

Vergara by KO/TKO/DQ: +600

Vergara by Submission: +2200

Vergara by Decision: +600

Ariana Carnelossi vs. Loopy Godinez, women’s strawweight

Carnelossi: +155

Godinez: -180

Carnelossi by KO/TKO/DQ: +600

Carnelossi by Submission: +1100

Carnelossi by Decision: +330

Draw: +5000

Godinez by KO/TKO/DQ: +900

Godinez by Submission: +650

Godinez by Decision: -105

Journey Newson vs. Fernie Garcia, bantamweight

Newson: +125

Garcia: -145

Newson by KO/TKO/DQ: +550

Newson by Submission: +900

Newson by Decision: +275

Draw: +5000

Garcia by KO/TKO/DQ: +350

Garcia by Submission: +500

Garcia by Decision: +180

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL/IN/MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/NH), 888-789-7777/visit ccpg.org/chat (CT), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 1-877-770-STOP (7867) (LA), 877-8-HOPENY/text HOPENY (467369) (NY), visit OPGR.org (OR), call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN), or 1-888-532-3500 (VA).21+ (18+ NH/WY). Physically present in AZ/CO/CT/IL/IN/IA/LA/MI/NH/NJ/NY/OR/PA/TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions.