Full list of winners and stoppages from UFC 274 on May 7 [VIDEO]

UFC 274 comes to you live on Saturday, May 7th from the Footprint Center in Phoenix, Arizona. The early preliminary card starts at 5:30 p.m. ET on ESPN+. The preliminary card is next up at 8 p.m. ET on ESPN and ESPN+, and the big show gets started at 10 p.m. ET on ESPN+ PPV. The main event will feature Charles Oliveira facing Justin Gaethje in a lightweight bout. Rose Namajunas will also defend her women’s strawweight title against Carla Esparza in the penultimate match of the night.
The main event changed slightly after Oliveira missed weight at the official weigh-in. The lightweight title is now considered vacant. If Oliveira wins, he will not regain his lightweight title. Only Garthje can leave with the belt if he is victorious.
Here is the complete card listed below with odds from DraftKings Sportsbook, and we’ll be updating all night long with some commentary as well as video, stats and analysis after each bout is over.
Main Card
Charles Oliveira vs. #1 Justin Gaethje Lightweight title (only Gaethje can win the belt)
Oliveira: -180
Gaethje: +155
Oliveira by KO/TKO/DQ: +650
Oliveira by Submission: +120
Oliveira by Decision: +500
Draw: +5000
Gaethje by KO/TKO/DQ: +210
Gaethje by Submission: +2800
Gaethje by Decision: +900
Rose Namajunas vs. Carla Esparza, women’s strawweight title
Namajunas: -210
Esparza: +175
Namajunas by KO/TKO/DQ: +330
Namajunas by Submission: +550
Namajunas by Decision: +150
Draw: +5000
Esparza by KO/TKO/DQ: +1200
Esparza by Submission: +1200
Esparza by Decision: +260
Michael Chandler vs. Tony Ferguson, lightweight
Chandler: -380
Ferguson: +290
Chandler by KO/TKO/DQ: -110
Chandler by Submission: +800
Chandler by Decision: +240
Draw: +5000
Ferguson by KO/TKO/DQ: +900
Ferguson by Submission: +1300
Ferguson by Decision: +650
Mauricio Rua vs. Ovince Saint Preux
Rua: +195
Saint Preux: -240
Rua by KO/TKO/DQ: +450
Rua by Submission: +1600
Rua by Decision: +500
Draw: +5000
Saint Preux by KO/TKO/DQ: +225
Saint Preux by Submission: +250
Saint Preux by Decision: +330
Donald Cerrone vs. Joe Lauzon
Cerrone: -190
Lauzon: +160
Cerrone by KO/TKO/DQ: +165
Cerrone by Submission: +400
Cerrone by Decision: +400
Draw: +5000
Lauzon by KO/TKO/DQ: +500
Lauzon by Submission: +700
Lauzon by Decision: +450
Preliminary Card
Randy Brown vs. Khaos Williams, welterweight
Brown: -105
Williams: -115
Brown by KO/TKO/DQ: +350
Brown by Submission: +550
Brown by Decision: +300
Draw: +5000
Williams by KO/TKO/DQ: +175
Williams by Submission: +2000
Williams by Decision: +350
Francisco Trinaldo vs. Danny Roberts, welterweight
Trinaldo: -115
Roberts: -105
Trinaldo by KO/TKO/DQ: +450
Trinaldo by Submission: +800
Trinaldo by Decision: +200
Draw: +5000
Roberts by KO/TKO/DQ: +350
Roberts by Submission: +1400
Roberts by Decision: +225
Macy Chiasson vs. Norma Dumont, women’s featherweight
Chiasson: +185
Dumont: -225
Chiasson by KO/TKO/DQ: +600
Chiasson by Submission: +2000
Chiasson by Decision: +350
Draw: +5000
Dumont by KO/TKO/DQ: +500
Dumont by Submission: +550
Dumont by Decision: +100
Brandon Royval vs. Matt Schnell, flyweight
Royval: -240
Schnell: +195
Royval by KO/TKO/DQ: +380
Royval by Submission: +150
Royval by Decision: +330
Draw: +5000
Schnell by KO/TKO/DQ: +1000
Schnell by Submission: +800
Schnell by Decision: +400
Early Preliminary Card
Blagoy Ivanov vs. Marcos Rogerio de Lima, heavyweight
Ivanov: -150
Lima: +130
Ivanov by KO/TKO/DQ: +250
Ivanov by Submission: +475
Ivanov by Decision: +250
Draw: +5000
Lima by KO/TKO/DQ: +250
Lima by Submission: +1000
Lima by Decision: +500
Andre Fialho vs. Cameron VanCamp, welterweight
Fialho: -410
VanCamp: +310
Fialho by KO/TKO/DQ: -135
Fialho by Submission: +800
Fialho by Decision: +275
Draw: +5000
VanCamp by KO/TKO/DQ: +1200
VanCamp by Submission: +700
VanCamp by Decision: +1000
Tracy Cortez vs. Melissa Gatto, women’s flyweight
Cortez: -145
Gatto: +125
Cortez by KO/TKO/DQ: +800
Cortez by Submission: +600
Cortez by Decision: +120
Draw: +5000
Gatto by KO/TKO/DQ: +700
Gatto by Submission: +550
Gatto by Decision: +300
Kleydson Rodrigues vs. CJ Vergara, flyweight
Rodrigues: -350
Vergara: +270
Rodrigues by KO/TKO/DQ: +215
Rodrigues by Submission: +450
Rodrigues by Decision: +150
Draw: +5000
Vergara by KO/TKO/DQ: +600
Vergara by Submission: +2200
Vergara by Decision: +600
Ariana Carnelossi vs. Loopy Godinez, women’s strawweight
Carnelossi: +155
Godinez: -180
Carnelossi by KO/TKO/DQ: +600
Carnelossi by Submission: +1100
Carnelossi by Decision: +330
Draw: +5000
Godinez by KO/TKO/DQ: +900
Godinez by Submission: +650
Godinez by Decision: -105
Journey Newson vs. Fernie Garcia, bantamweight
Newson: +125
Garcia: -145
Newson by KO/TKO/DQ: +550
Newson by Submission: +900
Newson by Decision: +275
Draw: +5000
Garcia by KO/TKO/DQ: +350
Garcia by Submission: +500
Garcia by Decision: +180
