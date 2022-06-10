Glover Teixeira vs. Jiri Prochazka weigh-in live stream: Start time, live stream, results for UFC 275

UFC 275 gets underway Saturday at 6:30 p.m. ET from the Singapore Indoor Stadium in Kallang, Singapore. However, a day before, we get the official weigh-ins for the event. The ceremonial weigh-in is scheduled for 9:00 a.m. ET on Friday, June 10th. The main event features Glover Teixeira and #2 Jiri Prochazka squaring off for the light heavyweight title. The co-feature of the night will see Valentina Shevchenko and #4 Taila Santos battle for the flyweight title.

The weigh-in will air on ESPN+ and on the UFC YouTube page embedded above. There aren’t usually too many surprises at the weigh-in, but at UFC 274, champion Charles Oliveira missed weight and had to vacate his title. He went on to win his match but remains the #1 contender for the vacant lightweight title. There will likely be some fighters that have to cut weight in an unhealthy manner at the last minute, but they usually make weight.

Prochazka is the odds favorite to win Saturday’s bout at DraftKings Sportsbook, sitting at -200 to win heading into the weekend. Despite holding the title, Teixeira is a +170 underdog. The over/under for the bout sits at 1.5, with the over juiced to -140.

Here’s a look at the full card. We’ll update with weigh-in results Friday afternoon.

Main card

Glover Teixeira (c) vs. #2 Jiri Prochazka for the UFC light heavyweight title

Valentina Shevchenko (c) vs. #4 Taila Santos for the UFC flyweight title

#2 Zhang Weili vs. Joanna Jedrzejczyk 2; Strawweights

#8 Rogerio Bontorin vs. #14 Manel Kape; Flyweights

Jack Della Maddalena vs. Ramazan Emeev; Welterweights

Preliminary card

Brendan Allen vs. Jacob Malkoun; Middleweight

Choi Seung-Woo vs. Josh Culibao; Featherweight

Maheshate vs. Steve Garcia; Lightweight

Andre Fialho vs. Jake Matthews; Welterweight

Early preliminary card