Valentina Shevchenko vs. Taila Santos weigh-in live stream: Start time, live stream, results for UFC 275

UFC 275 gets underway Saturday, June 11 at 6:30 p.m. ET from the Singapore Indoor Stadium in Kallang, Singapore. However, a day before, we get the official weigh-ins for the event. The ceremonial weigh-in is scheduled for Friday, June 10th at 9 a.m. ET You can view the weigh-in on ESPN+.

The main event features Glover Teixeira vs. Jiri Prochazka squaring off for the light heavyweight title. The co-feature of the night will see Valentina Shevchenko and Taila Santos battle for the women’s flyweight title.

There aren’t usually too many surprises at the weigh-in. That being said, the weigh-in for UFC 274 was controversial. Lightweight champ Charles Oliveira missed weight and was forced to vacate his title. He went on to win his fight at the PPV but remains the #1 contender for the vacant belt.

Shevchenko is the heavy odds favorite to retain her title installed at -630 at DraftKings Sportsbook. This makes Santos the underdog with +450 odds. The round total sits at 3.5 with the over juiced to -160. Shevchenko to win by decision is installed at +100 as the most likely fight outcome.

Here’s a look at the full card. We’ll update with weigh-in results Friday afternoon.

Main card

Glover Teixeira (c) vs. #2 Jiri Prochazka for the UFC light heavyweight title

Valentina Shevchenko (c) vs. #4 Taila Santos for the UFC flyweight title

#2 Zhang Weili vs. Joanna Jedrzejczyk 2; Strawweights

#8 Rogerio Bontorin vs. #14 Manel Kape; Flyweights

Jack Della Maddalena vs. Ramazan Emeev; Welterweights

Preliminary card

Brendan Allen vs. Jacob Malkoun; Middleweight

Choi Seung-Woo vs. Josh Culibao; Featherweight

Maheshate vs. Steve Garcia; Lightweight

Andre Fialho vs. Jake Matthews; Welterweight

Early preliminary card