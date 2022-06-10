UFC 275 weigh-in live stream: Start time, live stream, results for Teixeira vs. Prochazka

UFC 275 gets underway on Saturday night at 10 p.m. ET from the Singapore Indoor Stadium. However, a day before, we get the official weigh-ins for the event, with the ceremonial weigh-in scheduled for 12:00 p.m. EST on Friday. You can view both on the live stream embedded above.

The main event features Glover Teixeira and Jiri Prochazka squaring off for the light heavyweight title. The co-feature of the night will see Valentina Shevchenko and Taila Santos battle for the flyweight title. Prochazka (-195) and Schevchenko (-630) are favored to win their respective bouts on DraftKings Sportsbook.

There aren’t usually too many surprises at the weigh-in. There will be some fighters that have to cut weight in an unhealthy manner at the last minute, but they usually make weight.

Here’s a look at the full card. We’ll update with weigh-in results Friday afternoon.

Main card

Glover Teixeira (C) vs. Jiri Prochazka for the UFC light heavyweight title

Valentina Shevchenko (C) vs. Taila Santos for the UFC flyweight title

Zhang Weili vs. Joanna Jedrzejczyk 2; Strawweights

Rogerio Bontorin vs. Manel Kape; Flyweights

Jack Della Maddalena vs. Ramazan Emeev; Welterweights

Preliminary card

Choi Seung-Woo vs. Joshua Culibao; Featherweights

Brendan Allen vs. Jacob Malkoun; Middleweights

Maheshate vs. Steve Garcia; Lightweights

Andre Fialho vs. Jake Matthews; Welterweights

Early preliminary card