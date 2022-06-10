Full card for UFC 275: Glover Teixeira vs. Jiri Prochazka

UFC 275 will have a five-fight main card with a scheduled main event between Glover Teixeira and Jiri Prochazka for the light heavyweight championship. In the co-main event long-time champion Valentina Shevchenko will defend her women’s flyweight title against Taila Santos. The event will take place live from the Singapore Indoor Stadium in Kallang, Singapore on Saturday, June 11.

The early preliminary card starts at 6:30 p.m. ET on UFC Fight Pass. The preliminary card is next up at 8 p.m. ET on ESPNEWS. The big show gets started at 10 p.m. ET on ESPN+ PPV.

Teixeira (33-7) will make the first defense of the light heavyweight title he won over Jan Blachowicz at UFC 267 two days after his 42nd birthday. He will face No. 2 ranked light heavyweight Jiri Prochazka (28-3). Prochazka is a -200 favorite against the champion, who is betting at +170 on DraftKings Sportsbook.

Shevchenko (22-3) will be making the seventh defense of her women’s flyweight title against No. 4-ranked Santos (19-1). If Shevchenko wins it’s expected she’ll challenge the winner of the Amanda Nunes-Julianna Pena fight for the women’s bantamweight title at a future date. Shevchenko is a massive -630 favorite to retain while Santos is betting at +450.

Another big fight on the undercard is the rematch of the 2020 Fight of the Year between women’s strawweight contenders Zhang Weili and Joanna Jedrzejczyk. In their first fight Weili defended the UFC women’s strawweight title against Jedrzejczyk, the former champ, at 248 on March 7, 2020. Weili earned a split decision win in a five-round battle of power strikers. It is widely considered the greatest women’s match in UFC history. Weili, ranked No. 2 among strawweights is looking for another title shot, while Jedrzejczyk makes her return to the octagon for the first time since that battle. Zhang is a -155 favorite and Jedrzejczyk is betting at +135.

UFC 275: Glover Teixeira vs. Jiri Prochazka main card, 10 p.m. ET, ESPN+

Main event: Glover Teixeira (c) vs. No. 2 Jiri Prochazka for the UFC light heavyweight title

Glover Teixeira (c) vs. No. 2 Jiri Prochazka for the UFC light heavyweight title Valentina Shevchenko (c) vs. No. 4 Taila Santos for the UFC women’s flyweight title

No. 2 Zhang Weili vs. Joanna Jedrzejczyk; Women’s Strawweights

No. 8 Rogerio Bontorin vs. No. 14 Manel Kape; Flyweights

Jack Della Maddalena vs. Ramazan Emeev; Welterweights

Preliminary card, 8 p.m. ET, ESPNEWS

Brendan Allen vs. Jacob Malkoun; Middleweights

Choi Seung-Woo vs. Joshua Culibao; Featherweights

Maheshate vs. Steve Garcia; Featherweights

Andre Fialho vs. Jake Matthews; Welterweights

Early preliminary card, 6:30 p.m. ET, UFC Fight Pass