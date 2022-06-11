How to watch UFC 275 on ESPN+ PPV via live online stream

UFC 275 will take place this weekend from the Singapore Indoor Stadium in Kallang, Singapore on Saturday, June 11th. There is a five-bout main card highlighted by Glover Teixeira defending his light heavyweight title against #2 Jiri Prochazka. The event will air across the ESPN network, with the main card broadcast via ESPN+ PPV.

The main event of the night isn’t the only title fight on the card. In the co-main event, Valentina Shevchenko will defend her women’s flyweight belt against #4 Taila Santos. Also on the main card, #2 Zhang Weili faces Joanna Jedrzejczyk in a women’s strawweight fight. The second fight on the main card will be a flyweight match between #8 Rogerio Bontorin and #14 Manel Kape with the winner taking a step toward a future title fight.

The early prelims will start at 6:30 p.m. ET with the prelims at 8:00 p.m. ET. The main card is expected to begin at 10 p.m. ET with the Teixeira-Prochazka fight to close it out. Prochazka sits as the slight favorite to win on DraftKings Sportsbook, with his odds to win at -200 and Teixeira’s odds at +170.

So how do you watch it?

The main card for UFC 275 will be live streamed on ESPN+ PPV, which will cost $69.99 for the full card. The link provides an option for simply buying the card or buying the Disney Plus bundle that includes Disney Plus, Hulu, and ESPN+. Once you’ve purchased access to the fight, you can watch the action online at WatchESPN or using the ESPN app.

Though the main card is only available by purchasing the PPV, the earlier bouts will be available to watch without it. The early prelims for UFC 275 will be live streamed on ESPN+and are free to watch for those that pay monthly for the channel. The four-fight preliminary card for UFC 275 will air on ESPN2 and ESPN+, also free to all subscribers.