What time the UFC 275 main card starts on Saturday, June 11

UFC 275 will take place at the UFC APEX from Las Vegas with a pair of title fights on the main card. The main event will feature Glover Teixeira and Jiri Prochazka in the light heavyweight division, and Valentina Shevchenko and Taila Santos will fight for the women’s flyweight title fight.

Despite holding the title going into Saturday night, Teixeira is a +165 underdog to Prochazka, who will come in as the -195 favorite. Shevchenko is a heavy favorite on DraftKings Sportsbook with -630 odds as she looks to defend her title against Santos, a +450 underdog.

UFC 275 will get underway at 6:30 p.m. ET with three fights on the early preliminary card on UFC Fight Pass. Once that wraps, the regular preliminary card is scheduled to start at 8:00 p.m. ET. and will air on ESPN and ESPN+. There are currently four fights scheduled for that part of the show.

The main card is currently scheduled to get started at 10:00 p.m. ET, and will take place live on ESPN+ PPV. Even if it is delayed, that’s close enough to plan your evening accordingly. And if you only care about the main event between Glover Teixeira vs. Jiri Prochazka, it’s estimated that will start just after midnight ET.